Cupra Promises Plug-In Hybrid SUV With 100 Km (62 Mi) of Range For 2024

The Volkswagen Group is heavily investing in electric cars. Despite that, it will also make sure that customers have other options, such as mHEV (mild hybrid electric vehicles) and PHEVs (plug-in hybrid vehicles). The latest evidence for that is a promise from Cupra that it will sell a PHEV with 100 kilometers (62 miles) of range in 2024.
Cupra only stated that this new SUV adopts “a new-generation PHEV technology” that allows it to have such a long range. Only a few Chinese vehicles broke the 100 km barrier when it comes to plug-in hybrids apart from the Chevrolet Volt and the BMW i3 REx, two cars that can only be bought today as used ones. The Chinese options are mostly restricted to that market.
Unfortunately, Cupra did not explain what this new technology offers. We suspect it has to do with being able to put more batteries in a car without robbing trunk space and unbalancing the vehicle, as most PHEVs currently do. It is unlikely that the company managed to give this car more range based solely on efficiency gains.
If Cupra will have this system, you can bet all PHEVs in the Volkswagen group will also get it. To reinforce that, Cupra informed that this new SUV would be manufactured in Hungary – at the Györ plant – alongside the Audi Q3 Sportback. The Spanish brand is probably talking about the third generation of the Q3, expected to have its official introduction by 2024. In other words, the new Audi Q3 will also have it.
That means we can include the Volkswagen Tiguan, the Seat Tarraco, and the Skoda Kodiaq in the same list. Curiously, Cupra said that this new SUV will be around 4.50 meters (177.2 inches) long and that it belongs “in the challenging A-segment.” We have no idea what Cupra means by that. A-segment cars are shorter than 4 m (157.5 in).
That puts it in the same league as the Formentor, which was introduced in 2020 and is apparently selling very well. Could the new SUV replace it? It would not make much sense to have two SUVs precisely the same size for sale.
If we are to take the video below into consideration, expect this new SUV to be introduced by an unusual concept car. The vehicle below these sheets features a light strip going from the bottom of the front bumper until the end of the rear bumper, passing all over the body of the vehicle. That includes the windscreen and the rear glass. A production car would probably not be allowed to present such a feature. In Europe, it is illegal to even have lighted badges, which explains why the ID family vehicles do not present that feature where they are currently produced.
