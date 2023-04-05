Cupra Formentor VZ5 Tuned by Manhart to 483 HP Is Anything but Subtle

Spun off by Spanish automaker SEAT into a stand-alone brand in 2018, Cupra rolled out the Formentor in 2020. Based on the MQB platform of the Leon but designed specifically for Cupra, the compact sport utility vehicle received a high-performance variant in 2021 powered by Audi Sport’s 2.5-liter turbocharged inline-five engine.
Dubbed VZ5, with VZ standing for veloz (fast) and five referring to the number of cylinders, the highest-performing Formentor of the bunch is a serious piece of kit because it produces 390 ps (385 horsepower) and 480 Nm (354 pound-feet) of torque at merely 2,250 rpm.
The coupe-styled crossover is composed in the corners due to standard 4Drive all-wheel drive. It further sweetens the deal with a Torque Splitter system featuring Drift Mode, 18-inch brakes with Akebono six-piston calipers, Adaptive Chassis Control with 15 levels of damping adjustment, and a quick-shifting tranny.
Limited to 7,000 examples, the Formentor VZ5 makes heads turn wherever it may roam for two reasons. On the one hand, there are people out there who don’t know that Cupra is its own thing after 2018. The aggressive looks cannot be ignored either. German tuner Manhart worked on the latter with its CP 500 tuning package that includes a tremendous boost for the Audi Sport-designed mill.
In conjunction with a Wagner-supplied intercooler and stainless-steel exhaust system with active valve control, the MHtonik Powerbox levels up the compact utility vehicle to 490 ps and 630 Nm. That’s 483 horsepower and 465 pound-feet in old money, which is more power than a Ferrari 360 Modena and more torque than the 6.2-liter small block of the 2023 Chevrolet Camaro SS.
H&R springs lower the front of the vehicle by 35 millimeters (1.3 inches) and the rear by 30 millimeters (1.1 inches). The dropped ride height is complemented by a new wheel and tire combo. Pictured on 20- by 9-inch Manhart Concave One wheels in matte black and 255/35ZR20 rubber boots from Hankook, the Spanish crossover is beautified with a set of bronze decals.
The braking system remains fully stock although Manhart is much obliged to replace it for the right amount of cash. The same applies to the interior, with individual tuning options available upon request.
In regard to the financial side of the CP 500, the MHtronik Powerbox auxiliary control unit retails at €1,999 (make that $2,190 at current exchange rates) excluding the shipping costs. The Wuppertal-based tuner wants €2,900 ($3,175) for the exhaust system, €1,099 ($1,205) for the bronze decals, €2,940 ($3,220) for the wheels, and €360 ($395) for the springs.
Over in Germany where Manhart is headquartered, the Formentor VZ5 is a scarcely believable €65,640 at press time, which means roughly $71,950. By comparison, the most basic of specifications is €35,530 ($38,950) for a six-speed manual, FWD, and a 1.5-liter turbo with 150 ps (148 hp) and 250 Nm (184 pound-feet) on tap.
The coupe-styled crossover is composed in the corners due to standard 4Drive all-wheel drive. It further sweetens the deal with a Torque Splitter system featuring Drift Mode, 18-inch brakes with Akebono six-piston calipers, Adaptive Chassis Control with 15 levels of damping adjustment, and a quick-shifting tranny.
Limited to 7,000 examples, the Formentor VZ5 makes heads turn wherever it may roam for two reasons. On the one hand, there are people out there who don’t know that Cupra is its own thing after 2018. The aggressive looks cannot be ignored either. German tuner Manhart worked on the latter with its CP 500 tuning package that includes a tremendous boost for the Audi Sport-designed mill.
In conjunction with a Wagner-supplied intercooler and stainless-steel exhaust system with active valve control, the MHtonik Powerbox levels up the compact utility vehicle to 490 ps and 630 Nm. That’s 483 horsepower and 465 pound-feet in old money, which is more power than a Ferrari 360 Modena and more torque than the 6.2-liter small block of the 2023 Chevrolet Camaro SS.
H&R springs lower the front of the vehicle by 35 millimeters (1.3 inches) and the rear by 30 millimeters (1.1 inches). The dropped ride height is complemented by a new wheel and tire combo. Pictured on 20- by 9-inch Manhart Concave One wheels in matte black and 255/35ZR20 rubber boots from Hankook, the Spanish crossover is beautified with a set of bronze decals.
The braking system remains fully stock although Manhart is much obliged to replace it for the right amount of cash. The same applies to the interior, with individual tuning options available upon request.
In regard to the financial side of the CP 500, the MHtronik Powerbox auxiliary control unit retails at €1,999 (make that $2,190 at current exchange rates) excluding the shipping costs. The Wuppertal-based tuner wants €2,900 ($3,175) for the exhaust system, €1,099 ($1,205) for the bronze decals, €2,940 ($3,220) for the wheels, and €360 ($395) for the springs.
Over in Germany where Manhart is headquartered, the Formentor VZ5 is a scarcely believable €65,640 at press time, which means roughly $71,950. By comparison, the most basic of specifications is €35,530 ($38,950) for a six-speed manual, FWD, and a 1.5-liter turbo with 150 ps (148 hp) and 250 Nm (184 pound-feet) on tap.