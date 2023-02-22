The Audi Sport-Powered Cupra Formentor Is Getting a Healthy Boost From Manhart

Thanks to the incredible 2.5-liter five-pot motor sourced from Audi’s RS 3 and RS Q3, the VZ5 version of the Formentor is by far one of the hottest Cupras out there. But Manhart wants to further elevate the driving feel, hence the development of a power boost for it.
Currently in development, it will be known as the CP 500, and we all know what the suffix stands for, right? Yep, that would be the horsepower figure, albeit metric, which translates to 493 bhp and 368 kW. As for the torque, their initial calculations indicate 630 Nm (465 lb-ft) unleashed by the five-banger when equipped with their MHtronik powerbox, joined by the exhaust system with valve control for enhanced soundtrack.
This is Manhart’s Stage 1 proposal for the Cupra Formentor VZ5, which otherwise has 390 ps (385 hp/287 kW) produced by the 2.5-liter turbo’d unit. The thrust is rated at 480 Nm (354 lb-ft), and this is enough to allow it to sprint to 100 kph (62 mph) in just 4.2 seconds. That’s three tenths of a second quicker than the RS Q3 and RS Q3 Sportback, which use the same engine, albeit with 10 ps (10 hp/7 kW) more. Flat-out, you’re looking at the classic 250 kph (155 mph) number.
Sporting additional upgrades, Stage 2 is also in the pipeline at the tuner, which has given the pictured Formentor VZ5 other goodies too. These include the lowering spring set signed by H&R, which brings the entire body a bit closer to the ground, while leaving room under the arches for the 20-inch wheels, with a concave design in this case and a Y-spoke pattern. New tailpipes are part of the aforementioned exhaust system, and in the official renderings dropped by Manhart, we can see two oval ones instead of the four stacked setup of the stock vehicle.
Does it look a bit more aggressive over the standard variant? Well, it’s not due to a body kit, because those bumpers, side skirts, rear diffuser, roof-mounted spoiler, and fender trim are the OEM ones. The only thing Manhart did to it here was to apply a set of decals, visible on the lower sides of the doors, on the hood, roof, and tailgate. The front bumper and rear diffuser have a similar styling, and the tailgate is bedecked by the ‘CP 500’ logo, further emphasizing the sporty-turned-super crossover’s special nature.
Everything else remains unchanged for now, including the interior, and we wouldn’t be surprised if they end up giving the Formentor VZ5 a few extra touches when they will officially uncover it. Speaking of which, Manhart hasn’t said anything about the official launch of the CP 500 offering, nor how much everything costs, so we’ll stay tuned for updates.
