This Sporty-Looking BMW X5 Hides a 'Dirty' Secret Under the Hood

Arguably one of the prettiest premium mid-size crossovers in the segment, the BMW X5 doesn’t need to be touched by a tuning stick in order to look more special. Unless that tuning stick brings a few upgrades that make it even worthier of the M moniker, like the example pictured down below.
If you don’t know your X5s, then you might be tempted to think that it is the X5 M. But the model you are looking at is the M50d, a forbidden fruit in the land of the free and home of the brave for a simple reason: the ‘d’ in its name. It stands for diesel, and it was already very punchy even before Manhart had its way with it.
Equipped with their MHtronik module, this BMW X5 M50d now has 465 ps (458 hp/342 kW) to play with, and a neck-snapping 870 Nm (642 lb-ft) of torque available via the right pedal. Without any outside intervention, the turbodiesel, a 3.0-liter straight-six, is rated at 400 ps (394 hp/294 kW) and 760 Nm (561 lb-ft). It is likely that the 0-100 kph (0-62 mph) sprint has dropped to around 5.0 seconds, or two tenths faster than stock, though the tuner hasn’t said anything about it.
Since we drifted away from the visual aspect of this ultra-powerful crossover that features an oil-burning mill, we’ll get back to it, because there are a few add-ons worth mentioning. According to Manhart, they have Larte Design behind them, and they comprise the grille insert, chin spoiler, hood attachment, side skirts, mirror casings, front fender trim, diffuser, and rear spoiler, with everything making it look sportier.
Made of carbon fiber, and with the lightweight look of the material still visible, these parts are joined by an aftermarket set of wheels. Looking rather similar to the stock ones, they are called the Manhart Classic Line, and measure 11x23 inches at both axles. Hugged by the 315/25 Continental SportContact 7 tires, the alloys have a Y-spoke design, and a matte black look, thus fitting the overall design of the car.
Normally, such a project also includes an overhauled interior, with even finer leather upholstery, stitched together with contrasting string and decorated by the occasional pipeline, and even more carbon fiber trim. The tuner’s logo would be visible on certain elements, like the headrests, and perhaps the seatbacks, and it would feature other stuff too in order to stand out even more. But you would probably be surprised to learn that save for the new floor mats, with Manhart embroidery, they haven’t done anything else to it. They also haven’t said how much the conversion costs, so you will have to reach out to them to find out.
