Forest River's New Travel Trailer Sprinkles Some Luxury to Your Weekend Getaway

For 2023, Forest River is proposing a travel trailer that doesn't skimp on high-end features. The new Salem Cruise Lite 273QBXL is a glamping-worthy RV that features an outside kitchen, a versatile living room, a fully-equipped bathroom, bunks, and a spacious bedroom.
If you're planning to hit the road with your family or friends and you wanna camp in style, this trailer might be exactly what you need. The model measures 33.5 ft (10.2 meters) in length, and it’s 8-ft-wide (2.4-meter-wide).
On the outside, it features a 16-ft (4.8-meter) awning that allows travelers to enjoy the outdoors even when it's sunny. There's also an outside kitchen that comes with a pull-out gas grill and an electric mini-fridge.
The inside is pretty spacious. However, with the slide-out in place, the 273QBXL offers plenty of room to move around. Right as you step inside, you're welcomed by an open, airy interior with a fully equipped kitchen on the left and a cozy living room on the right.
The kitchen has everything one needs – it includes a three-burner propane cooktop with an oven, a convection microwave, a large sink, and a full-size refrigerator. It also has plenty of storage space offered by the numerous cupboards and drawers. There's even a generous pantry that can be used for storing different items.
On the opposite side, you're going to spot the living room, which has a comfortable sofa that can be converted into a full bed. Forest River calls this area the Versa-Lounge since it can be adapted to the travelers' needs. Next to it is a dinette with comfortable seats with built-in storage. There's also a table that does drop to also form a bed, providing an additional sleeping space.
People will be able to watch the TV or feel the warmth from both the kitchen area and the living room since the entertainment center is placed right next to the entry. Underneath the entertainment center is an electric fireplace that keeps the trailer warm and cozy during cold winter nights.
Next to the dinette is the bathroom. It features a walk-in shower, a medicine cabinet, a sink with storage underneath, and a toilet. At the rear is a room with two large bunk beds and a couch that can also transform into a bed when needed.
The master bedroom is separated from the rest of the trailer, and it comes with a queen-size bed that allows people to sleep in comfort. You'll also notice that there is space for two small closets as well.
For all of this, pricing for the 2023 Salem Cruise Lite 273QBXL starts at $45,333. Recently, Ray from AllaboutRVs offered a full tour of the new model. Check out the clip down below for a thorough walkthrough of the trailer.
On the outside, it features a 16-ft (4.8-meter) awning that allows travelers to enjoy the outdoors even when it's sunny. There's also an outside kitchen that comes with a pull-out gas grill and an electric mini-fridge.
The inside is pretty spacious. However, with the slide-out in place, the 273QBXL offers plenty of room to move around. Right as you step inside, you're welcomed by an open, airy interior with a fully equipped kitchen on the left and a cozy living room on the right.
The kitchen has everything one needs – it includes a three-burner propane cooktop with an oven, a convection microwave, a large sink, and a full-size refrigerator. It also has plenty of storage space offered by the numerous cupboards and drawers. There's even a generous pantry that can be used for storing different items.
On the opposite side, you're going to spot the living room, which has a comfortable sofa that can be converted into a full bed. Forest River calls this area the Versa-Lounge since it can be adapted to the travelers' needs. Next to it is a dinette with comfortable seats with built-in storage. There's also a table that does drop to also form a bed, providing an additional sleeping space.
People will be able to watch the TV or feel the warmth from both the kitchen area and the living room since the entertainment center is placed right next to the entry. Underneath the entertainment center is an electric fireplace that keeps the trailer warm and cozy during cold winter nights.
Next to the dinette is the bathroom. It features a walk-in shower, a medicine cabinet, a sink with storage underneath, and a toilet. At the rear is a room with two large bunk beds and a couch that can also transform into a bed when needed.
The master bedroom is separated from the rest of the trailer, and it comes with a queen-size bed that allows people to sleep in comfort. You'll also notice that there is space for two small closets as well.
For all of this, pricing for the 2023 Salem Cruise Lite 273QBXL starts at $45,333. Recently, Ray from AllaboutRVs offered a full tour of the new model. Check out the clip down below for a thorough walkthrough of the trailer.