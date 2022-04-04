Forest River's New Line of Capable Travel Trailers Are Ready for Just About Any Checkbook

Searching for machines that can be the sort of habitats we’re proud to live out of while on the road, I’ve decided to check back with Forest River, an RV company with countless brands and designs. But it’s their Wildwood FSX Northwest lineup that I’ll be talking to you about today. Why? Simply because it yields quite a few fresh and modern features at a price that made me wonder about where to invest my money.
This family of campers showcases six different styles to choose from, and each is tuned for particular needs and budgets. But, I’ve chosen one of the more equipped options, the 178BHSK, to show us just what’s available for the modern camping family.
Imagine that you have a rather extended family, maybe you do, or you and a group of friends want to explore the wild together, then this lineup needs some attention. Let’s see what Forest River has done to ensure that they grab hold of your attention and cash.
Since I mentioned the slide-out feature, I’ll start with that and point out that the dinette is fitted onto this mechanism. Once deployed, guests should have a much easier time moving about the interior. While it’s not specified how many people can sleep in the trailer, this floorplan has two double bed bunks, a modular dinette, and a sofa at the front with a drop-down queen bed. I think you can even squeeze in a couple more on the floor, but please make sure you’re all within structural limits.
Speaking of structural limits, your need to feed such a large crew is handled by a dinette that sits to the left of the entrance into the camper and features a 6 cu ft (0.17 cu-m) fridge with a two-burnet top and flush countertop. Ventilation overhead ensures no smells stay inside the camper.
The final space you’ll be able to access is nothing more than a bathroom with a cassette toilet, separate shower, and vanity with storage underneath. Because every feature is separate, if you and your significant other are comfortable with one another, one can shower while the other brushes their teeth.
Wondering just what sort of vehicle you may need to be able to tow this trailer along? This floorplan does stand out as the heaviest from this new family and includes a UVW of 3,904 lbs (1,770 kg) and allows up to 1,046 lbs (474 kg) or added cargo and gear. You’ll also be pulling along a structure that’s 22.75 ft (6.9 m) long, 7.5 ft (2.28 m) wide, and 10.25 ft (3.12 m) tall.
In order to understand just what all that amounts to, I want you to picture yourself with your entire family, maybe even three living generations of couples. You’ve been traveling all day and finally arrived at that spot you’ve been talking about for years. You get there, deploy your Wildwood FSX trailer’s supports, unhitch it, release the slide-out and toss out the camping gear. All you have to do now is enjoy your extended weekend until you run out of goods and need to get moving again. Sounds like one heck of a lifestyle if you ask me.
So, how much is this life going to cost you? It depends on who your dealership may be and what features may be available. But, I’ve had a look around, and honestly, I was a bit surprised to find dealers selling the 178BHSK floorplan for as low as 22,000 USD (20,051 EUR at current exchange rates), with average rates around 26,000 USD (23,693 EUR). If that’s not worth taking an even closer look, I don’t know what is.
