Ford To Manufacture Using 100% Renewable Energy in Michigan

The Ford Motor Company has announced an agreement with DTE Energy (formerly Detroit Edison) of Detroit, Michigan, whereby DTE will add 650 megawatts of new solar capacity in Michigan for Ford consumption by 2025.
With this agreement, Ford's continued commitment in moving toward carbon neutrality represents the largest investment in renewable by a utility company in the U.S. The purchase through DTE’s MIGreenPower program is a strategic investment in Michigan's move towards sustainability. Adding the additional solar arrays will boost Michigan's installed solar energy by 70%.
This is just another step toward Ford's goal of achieving carbon neutrality in its global operations by 2050.
“This unprecedented agreement is all about a greener and brighter future for Ford and for Michigan,” said Jim Farley, president and CEO, Ford Motor Company. “Today is an example of what it looks like to lead… to turn talk into action.”
For its part, DTE renewable energy projects have created over 4000 Michigan jobs since 2019, and the construction of solar arrays for Ford is expected to create 250 temporary and 10 permanent jobs. In addition, local communities benefit from the increased tax revenues these projects generate, which are used for roads, schools, libraries, and to support first responders. Projects like these are a win-win-win for the communities, the corporations, and the environment.
“We want to congratulate Ford Motor Company for its environmental leadership and commitment to clean energy,” said Jerry Norcia, chairman and CEO, DTE Energy. “Ford was the first large industrial customer to enroll in our MIGreenPower program in 2019 and we thank Ford for its continued commitment to using MIGreenPower to help decarbonize its operations and meet its sustainability goals.”
DTE’s MIGreenPower program is one of the largest voluntary renewable energy programs in the country, and Ford is already purchasing carbon-free energy through the program.
As a company that manufactures more cars and employs more hourly workers in America than any other automaker, Ford was one of the first automakers to align with the Paris Agreement to limit manufacturing's impact on global warming.
This is just another step toward Ford's goal of achieving carbon neutrality in its global operations by 2050.
“This unprecedented agreement is all about a greener and brighter future for Ford and for Michigan,” said Jim Farley, president and CEO, Ford Motor Company. “Today is an example of what it looks like to lead… to turn talk into action.”
For its part, DTE renewable energy projects have created over 4000 Michigan jobs since 2019, and the construction of solar arrays for Ford is expected to create 250 temporary and 10 permanent jobs. In addition, local communities benefit from the increased tax revenues these projects generate, which are used for roads, schools, libraries, and to support first responders. Projects like these are a win-win-win for the communities, the corporations, and the environment.
“We want to congratulate Ford Motor Company for its environmental leadership and commitment to clean energy,” said Jerry Norcia, chairman and CEO, DTE Energy. “Ford was the first large industrial customer to enroll in our MIGreenPower program in 2019 and we thank Ford for its continued commitment to using MIGreenPower to help decarbonize its operations and meet its sustainability goals.”
DTE’s MIGreenPower program is one of the largest voluntary renewable energy programs in the country, and Ford is already purchasing carbon-free energy through the program.
As a company that manufactures more cars and employs more hourly workers in America than any other automaker, Ford was one of the first automakers to align with the Paris Agreement to limit manufacturing's impact on global warming.