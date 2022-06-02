All Mazda Factories Across the Globe Going Carbon Neutral by 2035

Mazda has announced that all its factories across the globe will become carbon neutral by 2035, in support of the company’s goal of making its entire supply chain carbon neutral by 2050. The Japanese carmaker believes that all automotive companies have a responsibility to do “their part” in curbing global warming by reducing CO2 emissions during the vehicle production process.
This includes manufacturing, transport, vehicle usage and recycling. Mazda has already been actively engaged in several carbon neutral initiatives and will focus on three key areas going forward.
These areas are energy conservation, a shift to renewable energies and the introduction of carbon neutral fuels for in-house transportation – all these initiatives should help the Japanese brand achieve carbon neutrality worldwide within the next 13 years, which sounds like a realistic goal.
With regards to energy conservation, Mazda is being mindful of the vehicle manufacturing process itself, which emits large amounts of CO2. This is where the carmaker can cut back on thermal energy used through the development of low temperature curing paints, while also boosting energy conversion efficiency by optimizing processing technology.
As far as renewable energy is concerned, Mazda understands there are multiple factors at play here, including how companies contribute to the growth of the local economy in areas where factories are based. The carmaker will also consider several forms of decarbonization, such as low/carbon-free power generation in its plants and the procurement of electricity from renewable energy suppliers.
Last but not least, carbon neutral fuels. This third area of focus includes Mazda working together with the Hiroshima Council for Automotive Industry-Academia-Government Collaboration toward using carbon neutral fuels, such as next-gen biofuels, for in-house transportation.
The Japanese brand is also hoping to capitalize on initiatives conducted in Japan and use them as a blueprint for implementing an optimal approach for each facility outside of its home country.
