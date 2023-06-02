Ford Recalls Lincoln MKC Over Engine Compartment Fire Risk, 142k Vehicles Affected

Replaced by the Corsair for 2020, the 2015 through 2019 has been recalled to address a rather scorching concern. The battery monitor sensor may short circuit, leading to an overheating condition that may result in an engine compartment fire while the vehicle is parked or being driven.
A release published by the Ford Motor Company on June 2 recommends MKC owners park their crossovers away from structures and other vehicles. The Dearborn-based automaker is aware of 19 engine compartment fire reports, including fires that started while the vehicle was turned off and parked.
No accidents or injuries have been reported thus far. Said release highlights 142,522 potentially affected vehicles, although documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reveal the grand total as being 142,734. The vehicles in question were produced in the period between August 20, 2013 and August 02, 2019 for the 2015 through 2019 model years. All of them were manufactured in Louisville, Kentucky (where the Ford Escape is also made).
The second-largest automaker of the Big Three in Detroit started investigating the aforementioned vehicle fires on March 14, 2023. Of those, 11 instances were in the US market, 7 in China, and 1 in Canada. Why does the compact-sized crossover catch fire, though? As it happens, the location of the battery monitor sensor makes it susceptible to damage when servicing the battery or any related components. Even with the slightest damage to the sensor's housing, a short circuit may develop in the printed circuit board. According to Ford, the fix comes in the guise of an in-line fuse for the sensor's power circuit.
Wouldn't it have been simpler and cheaper for the Ford Motor Company to actually engineer cars properly from the outset? Once again, Ford's well-known practice of cutting corners in order to save money has backfired spectacularly. Dealers have already been instructed about this recall, whereas known owners will be informed by first-class mail before June 30.
Built on the C2 platform as opposed to the MKC's Global C, the Corsair is Lincoln's most affordable crossover at press time. Given that Lincoln stopped selling sedans in the United States a few years ago, it's actually the most affordable brand-new Lincoln available in this part of the world as of May 2023. Similar to its predecessor, four-cylinder lumps and two pedals will have to suffice. But as opposed to the MKC, the fancier Corsair is also available as a plug-in hybrid with an eCVT.
Pricing kicks off at $38,690 for the 2.0-liter turbo and $53,885 for the plug-in hybrid, sans the destination charge. By comparison, the MKC used to be $33,995 for the 2019 model year. The best-equipped trim level retailed at $49,610, excluding the destination charge.
No accidents or injuries have been reported thus far. Said release highlights 142,522 potentially affected vehicles, although documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reveal the grand total as being 142,734. The vehicles in question were produced in the period between August 20, 2013 and August 02, 2019 for the 2015 through 2019 model years. All of them were manufactured in Louisville, Kentucky (where the Ford Escape is also made).
The second-largest automaker of the Big Three in Detroit started investigating the aforementioned vehicle fires on March 14, 2023. Of those, 11 instances were in the US market, 7 in China, and 1 in Canada. Why does the compact-sized crossover catch fire, though? As it happens, the location of the battery monitor sensor makes it susceptible to damage when servicing the battery or any related components. Even with the slightest damage to the sensor's housing, a short circuit may develop in the printed circuit board. According to Ford, the fix comes in the guise of an in-line fuse for the sensor's power circuit.
Wouldn't it have been simpler and cheaper for the Ford Motor Company to actually engineer cars properly from the outset? Once again, Ford's well-known practice of cutting corners in order to save money has backfired spectacularly. Dealers have already been instructed about this recall, whereas known owners will be informed by first-class mail before June 30.
Built on the C2 platform as opposed to the MKC's Global C, the Corsair is Lincoln's most affordable crossover at press time. Given that Lincoln stopped selling sedans in the United States a few years ago, it's actually the most affordable brand-new Lincoln available in this part of the world as of May 2023. Similar to its predecessor, four-cylinder lumps and two pedals will have to suffice. But as opposed to the MKC, the fancier Corsair is also available as a plug-in hybrid with an eCVT.
Pricing kicks off at $38,690 for the 2.0-liter turbo and $53,885 for the plug-in hybrid, sans the destination charge. By comparison, the MKC used to be $33,995 for the 2019 model year. The best-equipped trim level retailed at $49,610, excluding the destination charge.