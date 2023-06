Redesigned 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-In Hybrid Earns IIHS Top Safety Pick Rating

IIHS

Adaptive Cruise Control

The Virginia-based nonprofit organization might have awarded it Top Safety Pick+, but alas, thehasn't evaluated the nighttime performance of the front crash prevention system. As a refresher, the requirements for Top Safety Pick and Top Safety Pick+ are tougher for 2023.In order to qualify for the lower-tier award, a vehicle is required to feature acceptable or good headlights. The vehicle also needs to earn acceptable or good ratings in the updated side test, which involves a heavier striking barrier hitting the vehicle at a higher speed. The good rating is required for Top Safety Pick+, which also requires advanced or superior ratings in the daytime and nighttime front crash prevention tests.The IIHS also notes that Mitsubishi made changes to the front driver-side torso airbag in May 2023, changes that apply to both the internal combustion-engined Outlander and the plug-in variant. It's also necessary to highlight that the Outlander is mostly Nissan rather than Mitsubishi due to the CMF-CD platform of the Rogue. The combustion-engined Outlander also rocks a Nissan-developed mill, whereas the plug-in hybrid uses a Mitsubishi-developed lump. Both powertrains make use of continuously variable transmission from JATCO.Currently the sole mass-marketwith seating for seven peeps, the Outlander Plug-In Hybrid offers 64 miles of combinedand a total range of 420 miles (676 kilometers) with a full tank of dinosaur juice and a full charge of the lithium-ion battery pack. The 20-battery offers up to 38 miles (61 kilometers) in all-electric driving mode.Capable of towing up to 1,500 pounds (680 kilograms), the Outlander Plug-In Hybrid comes standard with all-wheel drive for $39,845 sans destination charge. At the other end of the spectrum, the 40th Anniversary retails at $49,995.Equipped with seven airbags, LED high and low beams, LED taillights, and 18-inch alloys, the most basic of specifications available further boasts 120-volt and 240-volt charging capability. The battery can be replenished to 80 percent in 38 minutes, according to the automaker's own estimates.The second of five trim levels adds heated front seats, eight-way power adjustments for the driver seat, navigation, FAST-KEY Entry System, MI-PILOT Assist with Navi-link, synthetic leather upholstery, and a wireless charger for your phone. The SEL is even better equipped, whereas the Ralliart is best described as a sporty appearance package rather than a trim level. As for the 40th Anniversary, this one comes with all the bells and whistles available, including semi-aniline leather upholstery.