Redesigned 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-In Hybrid Earns IIHS Top Safety Pick Rating

According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the previous-gen 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-In Hybrid leaves much to be desired. Low head restraints and headlight performance scores are to blame. On the other hand, the redesigned 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-In Hybrid from May 2023 onward is a Top Safety Pick, the only new plug-in hybrid utility vehicle to have earned this award for 2023.

7 photos Photo: Mitsubishi / IIHS / edited