Redesigned 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-In Hybrid Earns IIHS Top Safety Pick Rating

According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the previous-gen 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-In Hybrid leaves much to be desired. Low head restraints and headlight performance scores are to blame. On the other hand, the redesigned 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-In Hybrid from May 2023 onward is a Top Safety Pick, the only new plug-in hybrid utility vehicle to have earned this award for 2023.
The Virginia-based nonprofit organization might have awarded it Top Safety Pick+, but alas, the IIHS hasn't evaluated the nighttime performance of the front crash prevention system. As a refresher, the requirements for Top Safety Pick and Top Safety Pick+ are tougher for 2023.
In order to qualify for the lower-tier award, a vehicle is required to feature acceptable or good headlights. The vehicle also needs to earn acceptable or good ratings in the updated side test, which involves a heavier striking barrier hitting the vehicle at a higher speed. The good rating is required for Top Safety Pick+, which also requires advanced or superior ratings in the daytime and nighttime front crash prevention tests.
The IIHS also notes that Mitsubishi made changes to the front driver-side torso airbag in May 2023, changes that apply to both the internal combustion-engined Outlander and the plug-in variant. It's also necessary to highlight that the Outlander is mostly Nissan rather than Mitsubishi due to the CMF-CD platform of the Rogue. The combustion-engined Outlander also rocks a Nissan-developed mill, whereas the plug-in hybrid uses a Mitsubishi-developed lump. Both powertrains make use of continuously variable transmission from JATCO.
Currently the sole mass-market PHEV with seating for seven peeps, the Outlander Plug-In Hybrid offers 64 miles of combined MPGe and a total range of 420 miles (676 kilometers) with a full tank of dinosaur juice and a full charge of the lithium-ion battery pack. The 20-kWh battery offers up to 38 miles (61 kilometers) in all-electric driving mode.
Capable of towing up to 1,500 pounds (680 kilograms), the Outlander Plug-In Hybrid comes standard with all-wheel drive for $39,845 sans destination charge. At the other end of the spectrum, the 40th Anniversary retails at $49,995.
Equipped with seven airbags, LED high and low beams, LED taillights, and 18-inch alloys, the most basic of specifications available further boasts 120-volt and 240-volt charging capability. The battery can be replenished to 80 percent in 38 minutes, according to the automaker's own estimates.
The second of five trim levels adds heated front seats, eight-way power adjustments for the driver seat, navigation, FAST-KEY Entry System, MI-PILOT Assist with Navi-link Adaptive Cruise Control, synthetic leather upholstery, and a wireless charger for your phone. The SEL is even better equipped, whereas the Ralliart is best described as a sporty appearance package rather than a trim level. As for the 40th Anniversary, this one comes with all the bells and whistles available, including semi-aniline leather upholstery.
