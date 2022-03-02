Ford Recalls Escape Hybrid Over Incorrectly Manufactured Crankshaft

The crankshaft is one of the most important components of an internal combustion engine. Although the Ford Motor Company has more than a century of experience building powertrains, they still get it wrong due to lousy quality control. Case in point: the 2021 model year Escape Hybrid.
On February 10th, the Chihuahua Engine Plant in Mexico contacted the Critical Concern Review Group about a concern affecting the 2.5-liter powertrain of the Escape Hybrid. This engine is running the Atkinson cycle, which is more fuel efficient than the Otto cycle of most other powertrains.
Subsequent investigation revealed that Chihuahua produced 25 faulty crankshafts between February 22nd and February 23rd, 2021. Ford notes the “out of specification surface finish on the connecting rod journal due to an emery lapping tape breakage that resulted in incomplete polishing.” Adding insult to injury, these crankshafts were not contained at the Mexican plant.
Ford also highlights that all 25 suspect cranks were included in a pallet of 200 parts that was forwarded to the assembly area. Records indicate these crankshafts may have been installed in 199 suspect engines that were traced to 204 Escape Hybrid vehicles produced at the Louisville Assembly Plant in Kentucky. Of those, 163 were delivered to customers in the U.S. of A.
The Dearborn-based automaker’s database identified no fewer than 15 warranty claims for engine replacement, including one report of stalling while driving due to connecting rod bearing failure. Not surprising anyone, all 15 failed engines feature crankshafts from the aforementioned batch.
Ford, therefore, approved a field action that covers a grand total of 155 vehicles in the United States of America. These hybrid-powered Escapes were produced between April 6th, 2021 and May 17th, 2021. In the worst-case scenario, a broken connecting rod may punch the 2.5-liter engine’s block, leading to significant oil loss, therefore increasing the risk of fire.
Customers will be notified of the issue from March 2nd to March 4th.
