Ford Suspends What’s Left of Its Russian Operations “Until Further Notice”

The avalanche of measures taken by western companies in response to Russia’s actions in Ukraine keeps getting bigger. On the first day of March, a number of entities, ranging from BMW to Apple, announced they were stopping their businesses and sales in Russia. For what it’s worth, Ford did the same.
The Blue Oval is not a major presence in Russia. As per its own admission, it “has significantly wound down” its operations in the country in recent years, and at this time it was only running commercial van manufacturing and sales through a joint venture with a local partner, called Sollers Ford.
In support of the measures taken against Russia, Ford announced on March 1 it is suspending operations “until further notice.”
“As part of the global community, Ford is deeply concerned about the invasion of Ukraine and the resultant threats to peace and stability. The situation has compelled us to reassess our operations in Russia,” the carmaker said in a statement.
“In recent years, Ford has significantly wound down its Russian operations, which now focus exclusively on commercial van manufacturing and Russian sales through a minority interest in the Sollers Ford joint venture. Given the situation, we have today informed our JV partners that we are suspending our operations in Russia, effective immediately, until further notice.”
The Sollers joint venture, which makes and sells the Transit, employs around 3,700 workers, and it’s unclear how the halt of operations will affect them.
Ford does not have significant assets in Ukraine either, but says it does have “a strong contingent of Ukrainian nationals working at Ford around the world.” The company plans to support the nation by giving a $100,000 donation to the Global Giving Ukraine Relief Fund “for humanitarian aid to assist Ukrainian citizens and families who have been displaced during this crisis.”
