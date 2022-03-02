Ford F-150 Lightning Gains Bi-Directional Charging Option With Charge Station Pro

Ford promised the F-150 Lightning is V2L capable and as such, it can power the entire house in case of a power outage. The only condition is to also have a V2L compatible home charger installed, a part that was not in Ford’s catalog at the time. The American carmaker has now launched the missing part of this combo as the Charge Station Pro, a sensible $511 update over the regular Ford Connected Charge Station.

7 photos