Ford F-150 Lightning Gains Bi-Directional Charging Option With Charge Station Pro

Ford promised the F-150 Lightning is V2L capable and as such, it can power the entire house in case of a power outage. The only condition is to also have a V2L compatible home charger installed, a part that was not in Ford’s catalog at the time. The American carmaker has now launched the missing part of this combo as the Charge Station Pro, a sensible $511 update over the regular Ford Connected Charge Station.
Owning a Ford F-150 Lightning has become a lot more practical as the electric pickup truck can now power your house in the case of a power outage or emergency. Not only can F-150 Lightning replace an electric generator when needed, but it can also act like a Tesla Powerwall, being able to store the electric energy produced by solar panels, for instance. For that, it needs a compatible home charger that allows the electrical current to flow in both directions, as needed.
Ford obliged and launched its improved Charge Station Pro, an 80-amp bi-directional home charger that works with the F-150 Lightning. Although this was not a surprise, the price tag Ford put on the Charge Station Pro certainly is. At $1,310, this is only $511 more expensive than the regular 48-amp home charger currently available, which makes it a no-brainer.
Bi-directional charging is not the only Charge Station Pro’s benefit, though. The 80-amp capacity is more important, as it allows the Ford F-150 Lightning to add 30 miles of charge per hour to the Extended Range battery variant. The charging range is limited to 19 miles per hour in the case of the F-150 Lightning Standard Range. It can also provide up to 9.6 kW to your house when combined with Ford’s Home Integration System.
Although Ford has revealed the pricing on the dedicated webpage, you cannot order the charger just yet, as it appears “sold out.” Nevertheless, the potential customers can register to be notified when it becomes available, which it should not take long, we presume.
Ford obliged and launched its improved Charge Station Pro, an 80-amp bi-directional home charger that works with the F-150 Lightning. Although this was not a surprise, the price tag Ford put on the Charge Station Pro certainly is. At $1,310, this is only $511 more expensive than the regular 48-amp home charger currently available, which makes it a no-brainer.
Bi-directional charging is not the only Charge Station Pro’s benefit, though. The 80-amp capacity is more important, as it allows the Ford F-150 Lightning to add 30 miles of charge per hour to the Extended Range battery variant. The charging range is limited to 19 miles per hour in the case of the F-150 Lightning Standard Range. It can also provide up to 9.6 kW to your house when combined with Ford’s Home Integration System.
Although Ford has revealed the pricing on the dedicated webpage, you cannot order the charger just yet, as it appears “sold out.” Nevertheless, the potential customers can register to be notified when it becomes available, which it should not take long, we presume.