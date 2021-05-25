Ford Outs “Bad-Ass” Ranger Raptor RSE in a Western Flick, but It's Not for U.S.

In case one doesn’t follow Team Fordzilla’s Twitch stream, we’re going to remind everyone that Ford previewed a few days ago an upcoming Ranger Raptor Special Edition (RSE) via its gaming team, the American video live streaming service, and a very cool Mad Max meets Spaghetti Western teaser.
Now the dusty curtain has fallen off, and we find out there’s no Mexican standoff with the new limited series (just to keep the references going for a little while). That’s because the Blue Oval has introduced the new RSE as promised, and the announcement comes with bad news for North American fans of the pickup truck: it’s exclusively made for European buyers.
According to the automaker, the new Ranger Raptor Special Edition version will jump into European dealerships this fall. Still, since there are a few months left until we reach October, there’s no word on prices just yet.
On the other hand, we know a bit more about the RSE, which comes to supplement the Ranger family after the success of previous special models such as the Stormtrak, Wolftrak, or the recent MS-RT. It will be produced in an unknown but limited quantity to ensure proper exclusivity, and it seems to rely exclusively on the visual flair to attract the attention.
It appears that no mechanical changes were bestowed upon the well-known Euro-spec recipe of the Ranger Raptor, which includes the tougher chassis, suspension setup, as well as the 213-PS (210-hp) EcoBlue diesel powertrain, among others. Instead, the styling is where the Ranger Raptor RSE shines.
On the outside, the new special edition features a host of enhancements: twin matte black racing stripes with contrasting red edges, front tow hooks finished in red, various body elements also dressed up in matte black, and a choice of three body colors (Performance Blue, Conquer Grey, and Frozen White).
Moving inside, the RSE features red-stitched upholstery on the steering wheel, instrument panel, and door cards. The high-grain leather seats come standard, and so does a new special edition-exclusive Raceway Grey instrument panel.
Everything is put into perspective via a unique promo video (embedded below) dubbed “The Good, the Bad and the Bad-RSE.” In it, the new Ranger Raptor Special Edition enters a Spaghetti Western set to deliver some high-packed off-road fun alongside other members of the Ranger family.
