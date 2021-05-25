1 Tuned Pontiac Trans-Am Drag Races Ferrari 488 Pista, This Can Only Go One Way

2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Drag Races 1969 Camaro RS, It's Not Even Close

Handling benefits aside, one of the most important tech assets modern muscle cars pack compared to the 1960s originals involves the showroom presence of supercharged motors. However, this won't always guarantee that a modern factory monster of the sort can take down a classic that's been taken down the aftermarket path, as a 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 recently found out. 8 photos



Judging by the fact that the dual-clutch animal delivers the kind of quarter-mile numbers found in the official specs, it came to the battle in factory form, which involves a 5.2-liter supercharged V8 producing 760 hp. However, thanks to YT label Wheels, who caught the vehicle on camera, we can see the rear axle using Toyo R888R rubber, a popular choice among drag racers.



At first, the



Then the 'Stang lined up next to a



Come to think of it, the Camaro driver seemed to be engaged in a battle with his previous times rather than the GT500, at least if we judge by how serious his pre-race burnout was—you don't see somebody opening the passenger door to let the smoke out all that often.



To make things even more complicated, these races didn't use the Sportsman Tree that takes things gradually by seeing the amber lights flashing consecutively, with 0.5s breaks and a similar delay for the green light.



And while it looks like the drivers of the classic machines were the only ones that had properly prepared for this type of start, we'll remind you the clock only starts ticking once the vehicle gets off the line, so the 1/4-mile times were not affected by this.



