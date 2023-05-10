Ford Mustang Mach-E Finally Launches in Australia, Costs a Bit More Than the Tesla Model Y

Having announced recently that the first units of the Mustang Mach-E will start arriving at dealers across Australia later this year, Ford has now stepped forward by opening the online reservations for the electric crossover in the Pacific country, announcing at the same time how much it costs.
The Blue Oval will offer it in three distinct variants called the Select, Premium, and GT, priced from AU$79,990 (US$54,110), AU$92,990 (US$62,905), and AU$108,990 (US$73,725). This makes it a bit pricier in the entry-level form than the Tesla Model Y RWD, which can be had from just under AU$69,000 (US$46,675). To purchase a Mustang Mach-E, customers need to access the online reservation portal of the brand's Australian arm, create an account, and pay a reservation fee of AU$1,000 (US$675) to the desired dealer. All prices are manufacturer recommended and exclude dealer fees.
Ordering the Ford Mustang Mach-E Select will get you a 15.5-inch infotainment system, B&O audio, wireless charging pad, 360-degree camera system, artificial leather upholstery, eight-way powered front seats, panoramic glass roof, and 19-inch alloys. The Premium adds LED projector headlamps, a premium look for the scuff plates and pedals, red contrast stitching on the Black Onyx Sensico seats, a black headliner, and multi-color ambient lighting. The GT features the MagneRide Active Suspension, the Untame Plus driving mode, Brembo brakes, 20-inch wheels, bucket seats, and other goodies.
All versions of the Mustang Mach-E get the one-pedal driving tech, and they feature the FordPass App, which allows owners to access and control various functions using their smartphones. They can see the battery status, nearby charging stations, charging logs, and distance to empty, among others. The Dearborn automaker listed a single option for their electric crossover in Australia at the time of writing: the Prestige paint, which will set interested parties back AU$700 (US$475).
In terms of power, you are looking at 198 kW (269 ps/265 hp) and 430 Nm (317 lb-ft) at the rear wheels in the most basic version of the car, which has a total driving range of 470 km (292 miles). The Mach-E Premium brings a larger battery pack to the party, with 91 kWh, and it is a bit more powerful, with the output rated at 216 kW (294 ps/290 hp). The thrust remains identical to the entry-level version, and on a full charge, it can do up to 600 km (373 miles). As the most powerful and quickest variant, the Mustang Mach-E GT is an all-wheel drive model with a combined 358 kW (487 ps/480 hp) and 860 Nm (634 lb-ft) of torque. It needs just 3.7 seconds to hit 100 kph (62 mph) from zero and has a driving range of up to 490 km (305 miles).
