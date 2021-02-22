Ford Mustang GT-e Design Study Reimagines the Pony Car With Electric Muscle

I still remember the day the Ford Motor Company unveiled the S550 generation for the 2015 model year. Some people were extremely critical about the switch to the independent rear suspension, but with the help of hindsight, it’s obvious that Ford made the right call. Going forward, much bigger changes are in the pipeline for the best-selling sports car in the world.
Scheduled to enter production in 2022 for the 2023 model year, the S650 will bring at least one electrification level to the table. We first heard of a hybrid ‘Stang from Raj Nair, the previous chief technical officer at FoMoCo, in January 2017.
An EcoBoost four-cylinder turbocharged hybrid powertrain with V8-like performance thanks to at least two electric motors also translates to all-wheel drive. The switch to AWD has been indirectly suggested in November 2020 by Mustang brand manager Jim Owens, who said that “we’re always looking at different kinds of performance.”
The final piece of the puzzle comes courtesy of a recent press release from the Blue Oval about the Old Continent, a market which has proven difficult for the Dearborn-based automaker for one too many years. From passenger cars to commercial vehicles, the entire lineup will go electric by 2030, which means that Ford will either kill off the Mustang in Europe or develop an all-electric option such as the GT-e rendering before your eyes.
Imagined by Photoshop wizard Kleber Silva with a backlit Mustang logo up front and Mach-E headlights, the speculative model harks back to the Shelby GT350 with the go-faster stripe over blue paintwork. As a brief refresher, the Voodoo V8-engined pony had to go because of the Mach 1.
The closest Mustang to the GT-e imagined here is the Lithium SEMA build pictured in the photo gallery, a one-off pony car developed in collaboration with Tier 1 supplier Webasto. Two electric motors and an 800-volt battery translate to 900 horsepower and 1,000 pound-feet (1,356 Nm) of torque, and believe it or not, this bad boy features a Calimer version of the Getrag MT82 six-speed manual transmission.
An EcoBoost four-cylinder turbocharged hybrid powertrain with V8-like performance thanks to at least two electric motors also translates to all-wheel drive. The switch to AWD has been indirectly suggested in November 2020 by Mustang brand manager Jim Owens, who said that “we’re always looking at different kinds of performance.”
The final piece of the puzzle comes courtesy of a recent press release from the Blue Oval about the Old Continent, a market which has proven difficult for the Dearborn-based automaker for one too many years. From passenger cars to commercial vehicles, the entire lineup will go electric by 2030, which means that Ford will either kill off the Mustang in Europe or develop an all-electric option such as the GT-e rendering before your eyes.
Imagined by Photoshop wizard Kleber Silva with a backlit Mustang logo up front and Mach-E headlights, the speculative model harks back to the Shelby GT350 with the go-faster stripe over blue paintwork. As a brief refresher, the Voodoo V8-engined pony had to go because of the Mach 1.
The closest Mustang to the GT-e imagined here is the Lithium SEMA build pictured in the photo gallery, a one-off pony car developed in collaboration with Tier 1 supplier Webasto. Two electric motors and an 800-volt battery translate to 900 horsepower and 1,000 pound-feet (1,356 Nm) of torque, and believe it or not, this bad boy features a Calimer version of the Getrag MT82 six-speed manual transmission.