4 2021 Ford F-150 Redesigned to Look Less Like a GMC and More Like a Super Duty

Ford Explorer “Raptor” Rendered, Won’t Happen Because of the All-New Bronco

Introduced as a competitor to the S-10 Blazer and XJ Cherokee, the original Explorer was a huge commercial success despite the Firestone controversy. For the fifth generation, however, Ford has switched from a ladder-frame chassis to a unibody structure and a front-driven platform. 21 photos SUV . There’s also a performance-oriented specification available, but



This gets us to the Explorer “Raptor” rendering by



On the other hand, the Brazilian pixel artist is onto something. You know the Bronco Sport, right? That’s a unitary SUV with underpinnings from the Escape, only shorter and with all-wheel drive as standard. Even the base engine – a three-cylinder turbo – is shared. As part of the Bronco family of models, even the Sport should be pretty good off the beaten path.



Regarding the rendering, the Explorer does look interesting with bits and bobs from the



35-inch rubber shoes, however, don’t fit the Explorer. You can also take your mind off lift kits because more ground clearance would ruin the on-road handling as well as the adaptive suspension system’s setup.



Having mentioned the Bronco a bit earlier, have you heard the 3.0-liter motor from the For the 2020 model year, the sixth generation kept the unitary construction but switched to rear- and all-wheel-drive as you’d expect from a proper. There’s also a performance-oriented specification available, but the ST feels more at home on the blacktop rather than off-road.This gets us to the Explorer “Raptor” rendering by Kleber Silva , which is wishful thinking at best. Think about it; the Bronco is right around the corner, massive tires are in the offing, and twin-turbo V6 power will be available. The body-on-frame design also happens to be superior to unibodies, and as such, an off-road version of the Explorer sounds rather pointless.On the other hand, the Brazilian pixel artist is onto something. You know the Bronco Sport, right? That’s a unitary SUV with underpinnings from the Escape, only shorter and with all-wheel drive as standard. Even the base engine – a three-cylinder turbo – is shared. As part of the Bronco family of models, even the Sport should be pretty good off the beaten path.Regarding the rendering, the Explorer does look interesting with bits and bobs from the F-150 Raptor . From the F O R D lettering and grille lights to the bash plate and no-nonsense bumper, it’s a very appealing makeover. BF Goodrich T/A KO2 tires are also featured, along with side decals.35-inch rubber shoes, however, don’t fit the Explorer. You can also take your mind off lift kits because more ground clearance would ruin the on-road handling as well as the adaptive suspension system’s setup.Having mentioned the Bronco a bit earlier, have you heard the 3.0-liter motor from the Explorer ST may be offered in the mid-size SUV? The 2.7-liter version of the EcoBoost V6 is another candidate, but the base powerplant will come in the guise of the 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder turbo.