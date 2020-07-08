2021 Ford F-150 Raptor Digitally Envisioned With BFG T/A KO2 Tires

When the Blue Oval redesigned the F-150 Raptor for the 2017 model year, the performance division’s engineers collaborated with BF Goodrich to develop custom rubber shoes for the off-road truck. A host of proprietary changes differentiate the 35-inch tires from off-the-shelf units.
The T/A KO2s of the F-150 Raptor are also inspired by the race-proven tires fielded in 2016 in the Best in the Desert off-road series. Tested in monthly events throughout the Southwest, the compound and tread have trickled down to the production truck pretty much unchanged.
Now that the half-ton pickup has been redesigned from the ground up for the 2021 model year, everyone looks forward to the all-new Raptor wrapped in the same slippers as the outgoing dune basher. Digitally envisioned by Kleber Silva with a familiar grille and bumper, the soon-to-be-revealed Raptor redesign has been rendered with the largest cabin available.
The reason the pixel manipulator chose the SuperCrew instead of the SuperCab is that Ford has dropped the latter option. A leaked document confirms this change, and the said piece of paper also lists the EcoBoost V6 twin-turbo engine with 3.5 liters of displacement. For the time being, it’s not known if the force-fed motor will also be available with hybrid assistance.
PowerBoost is how the Ford Motor Company calls the hybridized EB in the regular F-150, and the electric motor is neatly integrated into the 10-speed automatic transmission. Output figures have yet to be published, but we do know that it will be a best-in-class powertrain. Oh, and by the way, look forward to “at least 12,000 pounds” of towing capacity and “approximately 700 miles on a single tank” of dinosaur juice.
Don’t, however, think that the Raptor will soldier on as the Alpha Truck of this segment because Ram has another thing coming. At the end of the summer for the 2021 model year, the TRX off-road truck will be introduced with a supercharged V8. The HEMI Hellcat is the culprit, packing more than 700 horsepower and tons of earth-shattering torque.
