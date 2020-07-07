Ford F-Series Rules Undisputed but Chevy Silverado Overtakes Ram for Q2 Sales

The first six months of the year have been utterly disastrous for the entire world. Of course, the big and confidence-reliant U.S. auto market also suffered deeply. But, as the saying goes, ‘life goes on’ and the truck wars are ever as relentless. Let us see who won the skirmish during the dire second-quarter conditions and then we add the tally for the first half-year.
The recently updated 2021 Ford F-150 does not have an impact, yet, on the overall sales of the top-selling F-Series. The situation is a tad bleak for the master commander, with a Q2 total of 180,826 vehicles compared to the previous-year performance of 233,787 units (-22.7 % year-over-year).
The Chevrolet Silverado, meanwhile, continues to impress and has managed to reach a lead against its overarching rival, the Ram truck series. The golden bowtie maker has delivered 122,432 Silverado's during the second quarter, a 14.1% reduction compared to the figure of 142,463 units achieved in Q2 of 2019.
Still, that was enough to surpass the Ram trucks performance, which registered a more severe decline during the April to June period of – 34.6%. The Ram pickup series managed to move 117,448 units in 2020 compared to an excellent figure of 179,454 vehicles during the same period last year.
During the first six months of the year, according to compiled data, Ford's F-Series managed to move 367,387 examples for the January to June period. The second placed Chevrolet Silverado range is still far behind with 267,166 units, followed closely by the Ram trucks with 246,254 vehicles.
A very interesting development, indeed, considering the previous year performance when Ram finished 2019 as the runner-up to the Ford F-Series crown and Chevrolet was third in the trucks race. We need to watch closely the developments, though, as the difference between Chevy and Ram is not very big.
In case you are interested in the complete picture of the U.S. vehicle market you can follow the link over at goodcarbadcar.com and see the evolution of all major models sold in the United States, complete with a neat comparison for the corresponding period of last year.
