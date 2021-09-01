Ford Expert Owns Modified Old and New Broncos, 1995 XLT and 2021 Badlands Get Compared

3 Ford Experts Give Advice on What to Know Before Lifting the 2021 Bronco SUV

Although Town and Country TV, the YouTube channel of a Birmingham, Alabama-based Ford dealership and custom aftermarket shop sometimes derails from their credo of never trying to sell anyone a car, it’s entirely excusable. Yes, they often talk about vehicles up for grabs in the showroom or certain parts on sale from TCcustoms, but every time these marketing stunts are offset by the highly instructive features.We have seen Mitchell S. Watts, the affable host of the channel, talk about anything – from presenting all the little details about all three 2022 Maverick trims to explaining hot new models like the 2021 Bronco or the F-150 Lightning from the insider’s standpoint . One can see he’s entirely passionate about what he does. Both on and off the camera.Just to show a snippet of the person behind the company, Watts brought up for an Old vs. New comparison feature his personal, modified Bronco rigs. Both are white, though we could see this as the only major thing they have in common. The old one is a 1995 Bronco XLT with a crate 5.0-liter V8 engine that was brand new some 5,000 miles (around 8,000 km) and probably a decade ago. Thus, it’s obvious this thing has been babied.As a side note, it’s his very first personal vehicle, so it’s pretty understandable why a 2021 Bronco 4-Door was bought to replace a mighty 2017 F-150 Raptor. By the way, both the new and old Broncos have been modified. The vintage model has just a few perks (front lightbar, front lift kit, 33-inch tires) going for it. But its AC still blows Antarctic cold...Meanwhile, the new one is kind of a prototype for all the modifications performed in-house. It’s a non-Sasquatch 4-Door Badlands that looks just as beefy as any other off-roader out there. That’s because it received 4WP front and rear bumpers, a Smyttybilt winch, a 2.5-inch (6.35 cm) coilover suspension lift kit, as well as mighty 37-inch mud-terrain tires wrapped around a set of 17-inch Black Rhino Glacier truck wheels. So, which one is your favorite?