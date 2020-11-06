Ford Expands European EcoSport Range With Active Alternative to Sporty ST Line

Not long ago, Ford’s European range was highly deficient in terms of SUV propositions in an era when such models are crucial to any automaker’s existence. That time has passed, with the brand offering the EcoSport, Puma, Puma ST, Kuga, Mustang Mach-E, Edge, and the Explorer. More so, the company is also trying to bode well with crossover aficionados, using its Active range of slightly rugged alternatives.

9 photos