Ford Expands European EcoSport Range With Active Alternative to Sporty ST Line

Not long ago, Ford’s European range was highly deficient in terms of SUV propositions in an era when such models are crucial to any automaker’s existence. That time has passed, with the brand offering the EcoSport, Puma, Puma ST, Kuga, Mustang Mach-E, Edge, and the Explorer. More so, the company is also trying to bode well with crossover aficionados, using its Active range of slightly rugged alternatives.
The latest member of the Active family, the 2021 Ford EcoSport Active, has just been presented – after the company’s short teasing campaign and a massive leak just a few days ago. There are virtually no surprises, then, at least in terms of styling, because we already saw both the exterior and interior on that occasion.
Still, this time around we’re treated to an official image gallery from the automaker itself, so everything is crystal clear about the company’s new offer dedicated to customers seeking a vehicle that will cater to their “outdoor adventures and active lifestyles.”
As promised, the EcoSport Active is a slightly more rugged offering than its regular counterpart – and acts as the flagship offering in the range alongside the EcoSport ST Line. Unlike the sporty-oriented model, the EcoSport Active is all about tougher styling and a touch of added versatility.
The styling includes all the usual suspects – additional black plastic cladding, color-coordinated front and rear bumpers, a distinct set of 17-inch alloys compared to the ST Line, the customary Active badge, a black roof, as well as a dedicated eco-leather seat upholstery, among others.
Ford also promises an increased ride height along with chassis enhancements, such as sturdier suspension components, an upgraded steering, as well as a limited-slip differential to aid with traction duties.
Naturally, for the European market the EcoSport Active will be produced at Ford’s Romania factory in Craiova, and the company has already announced that order books have been opened for the local market. At the moment, it’s offered with a single engine, the 1.0-liter EcoBoost with 125 ps and a six-speed manual gearbox.
As far as pricing is concerned, the EcoSport Active is offered at the same price point as the EcoSport ST Line (€21,100 / almost $25k, but there’s a launch offer dropping it to a little over €15k), so we could see the company follow the same strategy for the rest of Europe when it expands availability.
