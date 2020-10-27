Here's the Subtly Rugged 2021 Ford EcoSport Active Before the Official Reveal

Future customers of the 2021 Ford EcoSport Active in the European, Indian, or South American regions weren’t supposed to see the new and mildly rugged version until its official introduction date, on November 6th. Well, that’s out the window already, as the Internet has done it again – we have the leaked compact SUV in all its glory.
There was once a moment in Ford’s recent history when all other makers were better equipped to cater for the worldwide love bestowed upon the crossover / SUV segment. The Blue Oval’s only choice was to bring a regional model, the EcoSport, in the international spotlight, with all its inherent flaws.
Time has passed since, and the EcoSport went through an important redesign that made it a little bit more likeable for European tastes, first and foremost. But the model remains big in India or South America, as well. That means the company has an interest in adding new features – or the Active version we’re discussing right now.
The maker is also looking to win back some customers that were mesmerized (at least in Europe) by the sleeker Puma, which is why it announced it would reveal the new EcoSport Active on November 6th. Well, courtesy of leaked photos from autonocion, we can see the compact SUV well in advance.
And we’re not talking here about a pixelated low-resolution picture – we're dealing with an entire gallery, depicting the EcoSport Active inside and out from just about every angle. There are no major surprises to be revealed – we expected ample plastic body cladding, as well as new styling details both for the exterior and interior.
There’s also a new alloy wheel set as far as we can tell, alongside tinted rear windows, black mirror caps, and a host of interior creature comforts – automatic climate control, large SYNC infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay / Android Auto are the most obvious.
The Spanish website even has the price (€24,100 / $28,467) for the local market, but we’ll have to wait for official information if that’s valid for other countries as well.
