5 Ford Gets Carried Away With EcoSport's Size, Cargo Area

3 Ford Turns Plastic Bottles Into Carpets For the EcoSport

More on this:

2021 Ford EcoSport Active Coming November 6th With Extra Ground Clearance

The EcoSport was originally designed to bring new customers to Ford. Since the first generation rolled out in 2003, subcompact crossovers have evolved to such an extent that the EcoSport feels dated in comparison to the Mazda CX-30 and Hyundai Kona. Even the Puma has one-upped its older brother thanks to better design, more space, mild hybridization, and even a go-faster variant with the engine from the Fiesta ST. 126 photos FWD Fiesta and Focus that are exclusive to the EU and UK.



“Customers tell us they love how EcoSport’s bold styling, practical interior, and versatility fits into their busy lives, so we’re excited to enhance the SUV with an Active version that delivers even more of those qualities,” said Roelant de Waard, vice president of Marketing, Sales & Service in Europe. Given that the Puma has better styling, more practicality, and more powerful engine options, it’s easy to understand why Ford is trying so hard to hype the soon-to-be-revealed trim.



“The EcoSport Active offers extra capability and rugged style for customers who want to take their outdoor adventures to the next level,” concluded de Waard, and he’s partially right. The Fiesta Active has 18 millimeters more ground clearance while the Focus Active boasts 34 millimeters over lesser models. This change will help the subcompact crossover in light off-roading scenarios, but don’t expect the kind of capability offered by the Ranger Raptor or Bronco Sasquatch.



To be revealed on November 6th, the EcoSport Active will be more focused on exterior styling because that’s what sells in this segment. Some say that the more plastic cladding on the fenders, the better, but the truth of the matter is, the Active badge’s role is to bring additional customers to the automaker’s ailing European division.



Lest we forget, It remains to be seen if the Blue Oval can make a case for a third generation, but until further notice, the EcoSport has been confirmed to gain a new trim level. “Active” is how it’s called, and at the present moment, Active models include theFiesta and Focus that are exclusive to the EU and UK.“Customers tell us they love how EcoSport’s bold styling, practical interior, and versatility fits into their busy lives, so we’re excited to enhance the SUV with an Active version that delivers even more of those qualities,” said Roelant de Waard, vice president of Marketing, Sales & Service in Europe. Given that the Puma has better styling, more practicality, and more powerful engine options, it’s easy to understand why Ford is trying so hard to hype the soon-to-be-revealed trim.“The EcoSport Active offers extra capability and rugged style for customers who want to take their outdoor adventures to the next level,” concluded de Waard, and he’s partially right. The Fiesta Active has 18 millimeters more ground clearance while the Focus Active boasts 34 millimeters over lesser models. This change will help the subcompact crossover in light off-roading scenarios, but don’t expect the kind of capability offered by the Ranger Raptor or Bronco Sasquatch.To be revealed on November 6th, the EcoSport Active will be more focused on exterior styling because that’s what sells in this segment. Some say that the more plastic cladding on the fenders, the better, but the truth of the matter is, the Active badge’s role is to bring additional customers to the automaker’s ailing European division.Lest we forget, Ford of Europe announced in June 2019 that it would shed approximately 12,000 jobs and 6 production plants in the Old Continent by the end of 2020 as part of a restructuring plan estimated at $11 billion.

load press release