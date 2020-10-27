Honda e Type-R Rendering Makes No Sense But You'll Love It Anyway

Is there anybody out there who doesn't just love the tiny electric hatchback from Japan? If there is, the Police should keep an eye on them because don't be surprised if they turn out to be serial killers.
With its diminutive white body and black mask, the Honda e is as cute as a puppy (we'd say a raccoon, but some people tend to find those less adorable after having to put all the trash back in the can because a raccoon family had dinner). It's probably the only car out there you feel like cuddling with and smothering with your affection.
With that in mind, a Type-R version would make no sense. It would make squeezing it in your arms significantly more difficult, if not downright dangerous with all those pointy things and sharp edges sticking out. And the silly thing is that all those aerodynamic elements would only be there for show since the Honda e would never be able to reach the levels of speed where they would start to work.
Indeed, the Honda e's power output plateaus at a measly 154 hp. It may be small and, by EV standards, light, but that's still far from enough power to make it quick. Type-R-quick, at least. The visual makeover doesn't exactly float either. Being such a small car, fitting all these extra parts makes it look like somebody had too many parts and insisted on fitting all of them.
Obviously, Honda never announced it was considering a Type-R version for the e, and that's because it's a sensible company with no intention of making a fool out of itself on an international stage. As an imagination exercise, though, it works just fine, and that's what Elia Baggi Necchi did here.
They went the whole nine yards with the body parts: there's a widebody kit (wheel arches, side skirts), new wheels, a rear adjustable spoiler, a carbon fiber rear diffuser, a completely new front bumper with carbon fiber inserts, and a carbon fiber "grille". Since it's a Type-R, there are plenty of red stripes all over as well.
The scariest part about this imaginary Honda e Type-R would be its price. That's already the biggest pet-peeve people have with the regular, non-imaginary Honda e, and adding more stuff to it - stuff made out of carbon fiber, no less - is only going to make that even more of a problem.
Everything aside, though, you know you'd love to drive it.
