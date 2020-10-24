Wireless CarPlay Now Available on More Honda and Hyundai Cars

Both CarPlay and Android Auto come in very handy when driving, simply because they make the experience with navigation apps, music services, and phone calls a lot more straightforward while, at least theoretically, they also reduce the distractions behind the wheel.
As a result, the adoption of CarPlay and Android Auto has skyrocketed lately, with more manufacturers adding them to their new-generation models.
Both Honda and Hyundai have decided to enable wireless CarPlay on several 2021 models, thus allowing their customers to pair their iPhone with the head units without the need for a cable.
More specifically, the all-new 2021 Honda Accord that was announced earlier this month is the first to get wireless CarPlay on higher trims, including EX-L, Touring, and EX. At the same time, all the other models come with wired CarPlay (and Android Auto) support as standard. The display has also been upgraded to offer a better CarPlay experience, so the 2021 Accord now boasts an 8.0-inch touch-capable screen versus 7.0 inches on the previous model.
Hyundai is also making wireless CarPlay available on the 2021 Santa Fe, though this time, this feature is only available if you order the car without navigation. On the other hand, if your new Santa Fe comes with built-in navigation, then what you get is support for the wired version of CarPlay (and Android Auto too).
Like Honda, Hyundai has also upgraded the screens inside the new Santa Fe, now offering an 8-inch display, a worthy upgrade from the 7.0-inch unit that was available on the previous version of the same car.
Both wired and wireless CarPlay can be used with any up-to-date iPhone, and the latest software update introduces a series of highly-anticipated improvements, including support for wallpapers. iOS 14 is available today for iPhone 6s and newer, and you can download it from the software update section of your iPhone.
