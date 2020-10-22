5 This Bulletproof Cable Could Make Your Android Auto and CarPlay Problems Go Away

This Could Be the Only Android Auto and CarPlay Cable You Need

As many of us learned the hard way, finding the right cable that works flawlessly with Android Auto and CarPlay isn’t an easy thing to do, and it’s all because a low-quality cord can easily ruin the experience behind the wheel. 6 photos



BondCable is here to help us with all these problems while also keep everything organized behind the wheel.



More specifically, this is a self-bonding cable that only requires you to simply coil, squeeze, and then let the cord bond itself with minimum effort. While bonding could affect break down the cable in the long term, the inventors of this design claim this isn’t going to happen.



“Messy and entangled cables suffer from extra tension and frictional stresses when they are twisted and pulled at force. A Flat-profile cable minimizes twisting and stress on the cable. With its self-bonding cable management, the BondCable is able to achieve extremely high reliability and durability ratings. The Bondcable is USB-IF compliant with specified test requirements and procedures observed. It has been tested against a series of Weighted Bending Tests (1.1 lb / 500 g, 120° for 10,000 cycles) and Plug-unplug Tests (10,000 times) without any failures,” they say.



So theoretically, BondCable can help you say goodbye to messy cables, but how about running Android Auto and CarPlay flawlessly? This product can take care of the whole thing with different connectors for each phone (USB-C on Android and Lightning on iPhone), while also offering the latest charging specifications.



For example, it offers Apple Lightning C94 USB-C and C48 USB-A, HW SuperCharge (5V 4.5A) and USB-C Fast-Charge (20V 3A). For iPhones, the cable is manufactured by certified Apple partners.



Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.