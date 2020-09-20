This Auto-Folding Cable Is Just What You Need to Run Android Auto

As many of us learned the hard way, the cable that we use to power Android Auto plays a critical role in the whole experience, as sometimes it can be the culprit of all kinds of issues, from random disconnects to pairing struggles between the head unit and the phone.
Theoretically, the cable that shipped in the box of the phone you’re using is the best choice for Android Auto, but on the other hand, many have turned to other cables for a variety of reasons.
And if you’re looking to keep things organized in your car, FOLDV might be exactly what you need if you’re an Android Auto user.
This new cable has an automatic folding system that uses neodymium magnets to keep it compact and prevent tangling.
FOLDV supports three different plug types, namely USB-A, USB-C, and micro USB, and it also offers support for Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 3.0 tech that’s available on new-generation phones.
One of the main concerns for such cables could be the folding mechanism, which after intensive use, it could very well break down, obviously leading to other connectivity issues when plugging in your phone.
But according to the creators of this cable, this isn’t really a problem for FOLDV, as it’s been tested and the results showed that it could withstand folding and unfolding for no less than 50,000 times.
When folded, the cable measures just 12.6 cm (4.9 inches), and it can be fully extended to 90 cm (3 feet).
Before you ask, no, FOLDV doesn’t support the iPhone simply because the company says it didn’t want to get through the certification struggle that is required by Apple.
“It’s not that simple to make a cable for Apple products. We need to go through the MFi certification, and it takes a minimum of several months. Unfortunately, we have decided to not produce cables for Apple products,” they say.
The cable is currently listed for crowdfunding support on Indiegogo. It has a $15 price tag, and if the campaign is successful, FOLDV should start shipping in December this year.
