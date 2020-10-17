5 Waze Keeps Wreaking Havoc on CarPlay Even After the Latest Updates

4 Top CarPlay Podcast App Receives Major Update with New Features and Many Fixes

3 This Wire Organizer Makes Sure Your Android Auto Cable Doesn’t Get Tangled

2 After Android Auto, CarPlay Also Hitting the Baffling 100% Battery Bug

1 Amazon Is Building the Android Auto Rival Google Never Wanted

More on this:

Good Luck Explaining This Mysterious CarPlay Bug Hitting Lots of iPhones

iOS 14 is a major update not only for iPhone users but for CarPlay too, as it includes a massive overhaul with new capabilities. 3 photos



But as we told you before,



Plenty of users have confirmed in this



Interestingly enough, the white dots were spotted both on the beta builds of iOS 14 and in the stable updates, and someone says they already reported the whole thing to Apple and the company promised to fix it in an upcoming update.



Right now, only Apple Maps seems to be hitting this glitch, regardless of the car or the iPhone model that is being used to power the navigation. But on the other hand, it doesn’t show up for everybody, which makes it even more puzzling.



“Happens on 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid. Doesn’t happen on 2019 Honda Accord. Tested using iPhone 8 and iPhone 11 Pro - same results on both. As mentioned, only affecting Apple Maps,” one user says.



There’s no workaround that could make the white dots go away right now, but given a fix is on its way, it shouldn’t take too long before the UI returns to normal. The good news is that this glitch isn’t necessarily intrusive, so you can continue using Apple Maps just fine on CarPlay. Beginning with this release, we can finally set a CarPlay background from a pre-defined gallery, and Apple has also promised that sooner or later, the App Store should open the doors to new categories of apps, including tools aimed at electric vehicles.But as we told you before, iOS 14 also came with its very own set of new issues, and one of them has been spotted only recently.Plenty of users have confirmed in this reddit thread that Apple Maps running on CarPlay now displays some mysterious white dots that show up all of a sudden only when using the dark mode. No other apps seem to be impacted, and closing the app, restarting it, and switching screens are all workarounds that don’t seem to make any difference.Interestingly enough, the white dots were spotted both on the beta builds of iOS 14 and in the stable updates, and someone says they already reported the whole thing to Apple and the company promised to fix it in an upcoming update.Right now, only Apple Maps seems to be hitting this glitch, regardless of the car or the iPhone model that is being used to power the navigation. But on the other hand, it doesn’t show up for everybody, which makes it even more puzzling.“Happens on 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid. Doesn’t happen on 2019 Honda Accord. Tested using iPhone 8 and iPhone 11 Pro - same results on both. As mentioned, only affecting Apple Maps,” one user says.There’s no workaround that could make the white dots go away right now, but given a fix is on its way, it shouldn’t take too long before the UI returns to normal. The good news is that this glitch isn’t necessarily intrusive, so you can continue using Apple Maps just fine on CarPlay.