This Wire Organizer Makes Sure Your Android Auto Cable Doesn’t Get Tangled

We’ve learned the hard way that cables are ridiculously important for the experience with Android Auto and CarPlay, and a cord that works just perfectly fine today can be completely broken tomorrow for no clear reason.
This is why finding a high-quality cable that does its job and then keeping it in tip-top shape is super-important for everybody, and today we’re going to highlight a product that can help with this.
Called AWO, this wire organizer is aimed at pretty every cable out there that could eventually be damaged because of the repeated tangling that occurs in day to day usage.
AWO is based on a very simple approach, and is essentially a piece of leather with a built-in magnet that needs to be attached to your cable in order to keep things organized everywhere, both on the desk or in the car. And the inventor of this design says that finding the right approach for the whole thing wasn’t necessarily an easy task.
“We carried out this project by testing magnets with different strengths and polar directions. Ultimately, we found a magnet that was not only strong enough to hold a wire but also compatible to use while the device was charging,” they say in a post on Kickstarter where they’re seeking crowdfunding support.
“Various quality of leather and silicon materials were experimented to finalize this premium leather product, that attaches on the wire without any adhesive. Precise laser cutting gives AWO a premium finished look.”
Everything looks super-easy to use, and while the idea that powers AWO is so simple, it looks like it’s serving its purpose just perfectly.
The good news is that AWO won’t be an expensive product and pretty much everybody can afford it. For example, if you support the Kickstarter campaign with a nearly $30 donation (CA $21), you get 20 premium leather magnetic strips that can be attached to your cables.
AWO is projected to ship in March next year if the fundraising is successful.
