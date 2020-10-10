Google Finally Fixes One of the Worst Android Auto Bugs

5 Android 11 Update Makes It Harder to Listen to Music on Android Auto

One of the biggest problems with Google Assistant on Android Auto was the broken ability to make phone calls, a glitch that users first reported nearly a year ago. 5 photos



By the looks of things, Google Assistant, which is powered by Android and Android Auto by the Google app, was unable to make calls or send texts when the phone was locked. Users in this discussion thread have tried pretty much everything from changing cables and reinstalling Android Auto to downgrading the Google app and clearing the cache and the data on their devices.



But in a message posted this week, a Google employee explains that it was all caused by a regression affecting the calling feature.



“Thanks to your continued support and feedback our engineers discovered a regression affecting the ability to call your contacts using Android Auto when the lock screen is on. If you’re having issues getting your Assistant to recognize your contacts please make sure your Google app is updated to the latest version and restart your phone,” the Google employee



“Similarly, you can select the option to ‘Enable auto update’ from the 3-dot menu. Google Play > Google app > 3-dot menu > Enable auto update.”



Oddly enough, phone call problems are still experienced on Android Auto these days, but this time it's all happening after the upgrade to Android 11 on some devices. And one more time, the phone calls were broken when the phone was locked. Google has already confirmed that a fix was on its way, and it's now believed that the latest version of Android Auto, which was launched earlier this week, comes to resolve this problem for everybody.