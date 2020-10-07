Android 11 Update Makes It Harder to Listen to Music on Android Auto

Google announced Android 11 a few weeks ago, and as many Android Auto learned the hard way, this new release causes quite a mess in their cars, as several features and apps end up no longer working properly after the update.
And now here’s someone reporting a glitch hitting the music listening experience, as the sound from media apps is now routed to the phone and not to the car’s speakers.
Interestingly enough, I haven’t seen too many people complaining about this problem on Android Auto, but this still prompted Google to react fast and confirm that it’s looking into these reports already.
“After updating my phone to Android 11, media no longer plays on the car speakers. It does play on the phone's speakers. I confirmed that the Bluetooth connection is established and that the phone is plugged into the head unit via USB cable. Prior to Android 11 update on my phone, the audio played through the car speakers,” someone explains on Google’s forums.
The search giant is now trying to figure out if this problem is indeed caused by the update to Android 11, and more information should be shared soon.
“Thank you for reporting this issue, we have forwarded it to the rest of team, will reach out to you if we request further information. Thanks!” a member of the Android Auto team said.
At first glance, this problem seems to be related to another error that was also introduced by the update to Android 11 on devices running Google’s OS.
Back in September, Android Auto users reported that the sound of phone calls is sometimes routed from their car speakers to the phone, thus making it harder to talk to the person at the end of the line while driving.
Google recommended users affected by this issue to disable the screen saver on their Android devices, so this workaround could be worth a try for the broken music listening experience too.
