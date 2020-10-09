Android Auto Will Get a New Google Assistant Feature to Do Everything Faster

What’s New in the Latest Android Auto Update Released This Week

Google is silently working on overhauling the experience with Google Assistant in the car, and according to a recent discovery, part of the focus right now seems to be on Android Auto. 5 photos



To do this, Google is working on shortcuts for Google Assistant, essentially allowing us to create a custom action for each command and then save it with a dedicated icon to the Android Auto launcher.



How this works is pretty simple. A new menu called Google Assistant Actions will show up in the mobile app on your Android device, and it will let you define just two things, namely the Assistant command and the launcher icon.



While one-tap access to the commands you use the most sounds great, this approach is debatable, to say the least. Drivers running Android Auto in their cars would have to take their eyes off the road and look at the screen to search for the shortcut, even if theoretically, they could very well use the voice command to require the Assistant to run the action.



More specifically, the Mountain View-based search giant wants users to be able to access their Google Assistant routines easier, right from the screens in their cars.