Power Wheels Demolition Derby Is as Cute as It Sounds

A lot of motorhead parents will try to get their kids into everything cars as early as possible, and the thing is, it actually works. For some reason, the little ones seem to have a natural love for vehicles.
Who knows, this might be a remnant of the times when those "vehicles" were actually cute horses, but we'll never know for sure. What we do know is that whenever a kid arrives at the playground in their Power Wheels, all the other children stop whatever they were doing and stare full of envy. Their parents do too, only they don't look at the tiny electric car, but at the newcomer's parents. And it's not envy in their eyes, but pure hatred because they know they'll soon have to buy one as well or face weeks of non-stop crying and screaming.
Do you know what else that comes naturally to children? Violence. Yep, those tiny bundles of joy know how to swing a fist from the day they draw their first breath, and while it can be adorable for a while, it stops once they can put some meat behind it. Or when they figure out where to hit for the most damage.
However, channel these two drives of theirs in a safe environment, and you get a great way for them to blow off some steam (don't laugh, they may not work ten hours a day but being a kid isn't easy) and also have fun in the process.
Sure, you could be that guy who looks at this and goes "Gee, that really isn't safe", and you'd be partially right. Those kids could potentially be injured, not mention the grown-ups that need to keep an eye out for dozens of vehicles moving around them (admittedly, not at very high speeds). Are the kids strapped in? If not, they could fall out of the car and be hit/run over by the others. If they are, the vehicle could turn upside down with them trapped inside. But why focus on the negativity when you can rinse your eyes and mind for one minute by watching a bunch of kids having the time of their life? Fun is rarely 100 percent safe.
