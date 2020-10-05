2021 Specialized Chisel Comp Is New But Already Sold Out

I assure you that the workout really is kickass. Cross country biking is usually one of the harder styles. Why? Because it’s usually done without motors or batteries of any sort, in the biking world anyway, and riders have to endure longer journeys compared to downhill or just plain city riding.
For that, a bike is needed that can offer traction without losing power, and a frame design that is light and doesn’t tear away at your back muscles. The Chisel does just that, coming in with a 1400g frame, and just the right balance between stiffness and flexibility.
One thing we need to mention is that the entire frame construction is made through hydroforming. This allowed Specialized to create tubes that vary in size, density, and shape all throughout the bike, and create a bike geometry that distributes pressure away from high stress points.
Unlike mountain bikes, which have a full suspension, the Chisel is a hardtail. It’s not suitable for drops or jumps, but it will offer a traction that loses absolutely no pedal power. The lack of a rear suspension keeps the tire always sticking to the ground with the same strength.
But don’t worry, as this bike is made to still be taken out on a rocky trail, we will be able to find a suspension on the front. A RockShox Judy Gold fork with Motion Control damper and 100mm of travel, should do just fine for your entry level self.
When I first got into biking, internal wiring, wasn’t even an idea. However, the Chisel is no bike from the 90’s so we have the pleasure of shifting and braking, all offered through internal cable routing. This doesn’t just allow the kick to have one clean look but comes with functionality as well. It’s meant to offer you freedom of movement without snagging on your lines or cables, but also keeps the bike from snagging on any nearby debris.
From here, we will find that shift levers, derailleurs, chains, brake lines and hubs are also the trusted Shimano. Even brakes are offered by the renowned component manufacturer and include M6100 2-piston caliper hydraulic disks.
Now, if you are just getting into this game, I assure you that for the price, this bike is the best is equipped with more than enough to get you going and to keep you smiling after every ride. Just make sure to wear a helmet to keep you enjoying this bike for as long as possible or until you step up your game to something bigger.
