Top CarPlay Podcast App Receives Major Update with New Features and Many Fixes

Pocket Casts is currently one of the most popular podcast apps for both iPhone and CarPlay users, but as we told you not a long time ago, an iOS bug encountered after the latest updates caused occasional crashes for plenty of users.
The good news is that Pocket Casts has received a new major update that brings the app to version 7.12 and includes plenty of fixes, as well as a bunch of features that users are going to love.
First and foremost, the CarPlay improvements.
Beginning with this update, Pocket Casts should no longer crash on CarPlay, and this is without a doubt the biggest change for long-time users. But at the same time, version 7.12 also fixes an issue causing the “Remote Skips Chapter” option to fail to work on CarPlay and when the lock screen was on.
Furthermore, the developing team says this update also improves the CarPlay interface to bring it in line with the iOS 14 update. As CarPlay users probably know already, iOS 14 brought several improvements specifically aimed at drivers, including support for wallpapers and for other categories of apps, such as utilities targeting electric vehicles.
Then, this new Pocket Casts version enables multi-select for episodes in the custom files section and allows users to re-arrange these actions for the Up Next screen. The duration filtering for an episode can now be configured to just one minute.
“We heard from a lot of you that you wanted to be able to do the reverse of some of the new actions we gave you. So now you can perform actions like un-star, un-archive, mark as unplayed and removing downloads,” the dev team says in the release notes published this week.
All in all, this is a welcome update for everybody who enjoys listening to podcasts behind the wheel and with CarPlay running on the screen. You can download the new Pocket Casts version from the App Store.
