CarPlay Bug After iOS 14 Update Makes Typing in Google Maps Quite a Struggle

Let’s be honest about it: most people who use CarPlay stick with navigation apps and media players, simply because controlling these apps and getting information on a larger screen is much more convenient than on the smaller display of a mobile device.
While voice commands are the recommended way to interact with CarPlay, typing using the on-screen keyboard when parked is the preferred choice for many users, especially if they’re not living in an English-speaking country.
And yet, the update to iOS 14 has made this experience quite a struggle, as the keyboard is sometimes broken or CarPlay freezes completely whenever the user tries to type.
There are several posts online from people coming across what seem to be variations of the same bug that breaks down the keyboard after the iOS 14 update has been performed on an iPhone powering CarPlay.
Someone on reddit, for example, claims that typing simply doesn’t work, as CarPlay no longer responds to touch input. In this case, the only workaround is obviously to stick with voice commands, as Siri can help you switch between apps and perform certain actions such as setting up navigation or start playing music on Spotify or Apple Music.
Others claim that the keyboard is broken only on navigation apps like Waze or Google Maps. Apple Maps works fine for some users, but it doesn’t for others, and a few Apple beta testers claim they’ve come across a similar problem when running preview builds of iOS 14. In other words, there’s a chance the keyboard issue is something that first appeared in the beta but which somehow Apple forgot to fix when it compiled the stable version of the OS.
Something similar happened to us here at autoevolution as well, as typing in Waze was no longer possible simply because only part of the keyboard showed up on the screen with missing letters. The keyboard appeared to be upscaled on the screen, and the lower half was missing entirely. The whole thing, however, has returned to normal lately, so there’s a chance this was just a keyboard rendering problem that happened locally.
At this point, a workaround to bring the typing experience back to normal doesn’t seem to exist, so everybody’s waiting for Apple to come up with a full fix.
