Google Releases New Google Maps Update for iPhone and CarPlay

7 Oct 2020, 4:57 UTC ·
Google has just released a new version of Google Maps in the App Store, and the focus this time appears to be on under the hood fixes.
Available today for iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and CarPlay, Google Maps 5.54.3 comes with a generic workaround, with the Mountain View-based search giant only saying the following:

Thanks for using Google Maps! This release brings bug fixes that improve our product to help you discover new places and navigate to them,” Google says.

This is actually a changelog that the company has been using on several occasions, so users are the only ones who can discover what’s new in this update.

On the other hand, what I noticed after installing this update is that the new layer that shows how each region is affected by the global health issue is finally available on my device too. Just make sure that you zoom out the map after enabling it from the layers screen.

Most likely, this update also brings improvements under the hood, as Google itself seems to suggest in its changelog, and I can only hope that additional GPS refinements are available too.

Google Maps is occasionally having a hard time figuring out where you are, and unfortunately for the app and its users, not being able to determine your location makes it pretty much useless. Similar issues have been happening on Android and Android Auto lately, so hopefully, the experience is a little bit more polished after this update.

Everything seems to be running properly on CarPlay for me after installing this new version, but of course, I haven’t experienced any GPS problems before.

Needless to say, if you’re a Google Maps user too, you are recommended to install the new version as soon as possible. And of course, if you notice something new in this update, just make sure you let us know using the comment box after the jump.
