Google Maps Silently Updated with a Major New Feature for Users in Tokyo

This is a tough year, there’s no doubt about it, and the global health issue has forced us to reconsider everything we do outside the comfort of our own homes.
Including the way we travel, that is, as many people are no longer using public transportation for obvious reasons. This has caused a spike in the number of cars on the road in some areas, but at the same time, it has also convinced more people to look for alternatives, including bicycles.
With cycling thus becoming more common in large cities across the world, users are also looking for new-generation methods to find the shortest and the fastest routes to their destinations, and needless to say, Google Maps is one of the top choices.
But for users in Tokyo, Google Maps has until now lacked such capabilities, as the app didn’t include bike directions despite cycling here actually being a really popular activity.
A few days ago, however, the Mountain View-based search giant has silently started the rollout of bike directions in Google Maps for Tokyo residents, and several users on reddit confirm that the feature is now live on their devices.
Most likely, the new feature landed as part of the latest Google Maps update and was enabled with a server-side switch, so make sure you run the newest version on your Android phone to get it.
Earlier this year, Google also announced cycling improvements for Google Maps, adding support for docked bike-share directions in the app.
More specifically, Google Maps can now display docked bike-share information, so you can be directed to the nearest station no matter if you want to pick up or drop a bike. Live dock availability is also provided.
The new feature, however, isn’t available in too many regions, as Google has only enabled it in ten large cities across the world, including Chicago, New York City, San Francisco, London, Montreal, Sao Paulo, and Rio De Janeiro.
