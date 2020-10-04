The Google Maps Song Has Nothing to Do with the Navigation App Everybody Uses

4 Google Maps Blamed for Highway Accidents, All Because of a Missing Feature

If you’re a long-time autoevolution reader, you probably figured out already that we’ve developed an obsession for the way Google Maps sometimes fails to serve its purpose, despite the fact that it’s otherwise a fantastic navigation app. 6 photos



But it’s Sunday, we’re still trying to cope with this crazy year, and the best thing we can do right now is just stay home and fully embrace the social distancing recommendations that experts across the world insist on with every single occasion.



In other words, it’s time to leave the hard stuff behind and get ready for some new 2020 tunes.



While at first you might be tempted to believe otherwise, Marie Crayyy’s Google Maps song has almost nothing to do with the navigation app. In fact, the only role of Google Maps in this piece of modern art is to make it possible for two lovers to connect and… you knooow.



Most likely, our Romeo and Juliet are pretty tech-savvy too, as sharing each other’s location and then using Google Maps to meet isn’t necessarily the most straightforward solution. Wouldn’t the location sharing feature bundled with WhatsApp be much easier to use in this case? Most likely, but who are we to judge? After all, this is why we’re writing about cars and not singing, right? Right. And trust us, you don't want to hear any of us singing.



And yet, we can’t help but make a recommendation that would work so much easier for two people trying to connect these days.



iPhones (we imagine Marie Crayyy is an Apple user) come with a so-called Find My app pre-loaded out of the box. And this app sports a location sharing that’s just one-tap away, as you only need to choose a lover contact to tell them where you are.



Other than that, give this song a chance. The rhythm is going to get you.



