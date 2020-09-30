Apple Quietly Enables Rating System in Apple Maps for More Users

Apple is making big efforts to turn Apple Maps into a better alternative to Google Maps, and in addition to improvements that are specifically supposed to overhaul the driving capabilities of the app, the Cupertino-based tech giant is also working on new capabilities.
One of them is a rating system that was first spotted in August and which is now believed to be going live for more users in the United States, Canada, and Australia.
Originally, the rating system that allowed users to review places of interest and upload photos to Apple Maps debuted in iOS 14 beta 6 earlier this year, and now users in the aforementioned countries are getting a dedicated toggle in the settings screen to enable “ratings and photos” and “show ratings and photos suggestions.”
The new toggle appeared in iOS 14.2 beta 2, but for the time being, it looks like the feature goes live in stages and only with limited functionality.
Somebody on reddit explains that ratings can be sent for restaurants, retail stores, and parks, and the feature only went live in Australia (their domestic market).
On the other hand, others indicated that this feature also showed up in the previous beta, so most likely, Apple is using a gradual rollout to users in specific regions, and it all happens with a server-side switch. Needless to say, the Cupertino-based tech giant has remained tight-lipped on this.
The rating system is supposed to make Apple Maps more like Google Maps and allow the app to be used as an exploration tool in most parts of the world. Furthermore, this new feature would allow Apple to give up on the integration of third-party services that have until now been providing Apple Maps users with ratings and photos, including Foursquare, TripAdvisor, and Yelp.
It’ll take time until Apple collects enough data to turn Apple Maps into a Google Maps replacement, but at this point, it’s very clear the iPhone maker is very committed to improving its service, at least in the largest markets out there.
