Apple Turns to Minions to Build a Better Google Maps Rival

The somewhat good news for Apple is that the usage of other navigation apps has decreased substantially due to the global health crisis. Waze has recently announced that it’s And to do this, the company is turning to Minions, a mysterious solution whose purpose is to be installed in cars and help improve Apple Maps.While Apple hasn’t provided too many specifics on what these Minions actually are, it’s believed they’re some sort of cameras that can be used to scan the road for map data that would then make its way to Apple Maps. The iPhone maker has reportedly provided employees with such kits, so they are among the first to contribute to this new approach for improving Apple Maps.“Add Minions to your vehicle to help collect anonymized information that can enhance Apple Maps,” a description of the project that was recently published on Twitter indicates. The Minions can collect road sign and lane information, traffic light details, and construction zone data.Earlier this year, Apple updated Apple Maps with road sign and traffic light information, a feature that has in the meantime made its way to Google Maps too. However, Apple’s implementation is only available in the United States, so it’s likely that these Minions would be used to expand the feature to more regions across the world, including in Europe.Needless to say, Apple is investing big in Apple Maps these days, but it remains to be seen if all these improvements are reason enough for users across the world to give up on Google Maps.The somewhat good news for Apple is that the usage of other navigation apps has decreased substantially due to the global health crisis. Waze has recently announced that it’s laying off tens of employees because it needs to rethink its strategy, mostly as a result of ad revenue and app usage collapsing in the last few months due to people staying mostly at home.