The Latest iPhone Preview Update Brings Several Apple Maps Improvements

And some of them are aimed at CarPlay and Apple Maps, two apps that substantially improve the driving experience when the iPhone is connected to a head unit inside a vehicle.More specifically, iOS 14 beta 6 refines the transit UI to make it less cluttered. While this isn’t something that’s aimed at drivers, it’s a welcome Apple Maps improvement, especially as using public transportation these days isn’t as easy as it was in early 2020.The new UI displays the routes in a cleaner way, along with information for each station in an interface that’s easier to read and follow as you get closer to the destination.The other improvement concerns the navigation experience aimed at drivers. Apple Maps comes with several new tools in iOS 14, including speed cameras and traffic light information, both of which have been there since the very first beta build rolled out in the summer.In the latest testing version, however, Apple has added a new first-run experience that’s supposed to help drivers figure out what’s new in Apple Maps, thus helping everyone discover the improvements just after updating their devices.Apple Maps now tells users that they can “see speed cameras and red-light cameras along their routes.” For those interested in cycling navigation, they can “get around on your bike in cities like New York, Los Angeles, and more.”iOS 14 is scheduled to launch in September, with the Golden Master build very likely to receive the go-ahead any day now. As for what devices will receive the new update, Apple says that the iPhone 6s and newer are all supported by iOS 14.