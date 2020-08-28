Bollinger Deliver-E Van Comes With a Range of Battery Options, Sketchy Renders

Google Releases Google Maps Update for iPhone and CarPlay, One Change Included

Google has just released a new version of Google Maps in the App Store for Apple devices, and this update seems to bring the refreshed terrain UI to mobile devices. 4 photos



For example, the official release notes reveal that version 5.51 includes support for the dashboard on CarPlay, only that this is something that went live with version 5.50.

"This release brings bug fixes that improve our product, to help you discover new places, and now Dashboard view on CarPlay, to help you safely navigate to them," Google says in the release notes of today's update.

"With Google Maps on your Apple Carplay Dashboard, you can now switch or pause songs from your favorite media app, rewind or fast forward podcasts or audiobooks, or quickly check calendar appointments without ever leaving turn-by-turn navigation in Google Maps."

On the other hand, the most noticeable change in version 5.51 is the addition of the new terrain colors that made it to the desktop earlier this week. So this new version seems to bring the refreshed UI to mobile devices, although what you need to know is that when zooming in, the old interface without the new colors continues to be available.

So the purpose of this update is to better show the different types of terrain when zoomed out on mobile devices, and a similar improvement is likely to be available on Android devices too.

As far as CarPlay users are concerned, this refreshed map doesn't seem to be live just yet, so when navigating with Google Maps, you still can't see the refreshed colors. It remains to be seen if this is a gradual rollout or Google plans to enable it for everybody in another update.