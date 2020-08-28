The Latest Android Auto Update Makes It Harder to Respond to Text Messages

5 This Smartphone Ring Is the Perfect Google Maps Companion in a Car

Apple Brings a Key Google Maps Feature to Apple Maps

Apple is working 24/7 to make Apple Maps a better solution for users in its ecosystem, and after rolling a massive update earlier this year, which included the location of traffic lights and stop signs, the company is now releasing another important feature. 4 photos



This is something that’s been available for many years on Google Maps, and this is the reason Google’s service is now the go-to destination for lots of people who just want to determine if a specific location is worth visiting or not.



Apple, on the other hand, has used a different approach and relied on third-party service integration for the whole thing. The reviews and ratings available on Apple Maps were powered by Foursquare and Yelp, but there’s a chance these would go away once Apple builds a large database of ratings published by its very own users.



The latest beta thus introduces this new feature, and as someone



Users who want to rate a specific location or point of interest on Apple Maps can provide information for various categories. For example, they can rate the product, the service, and eventually indicate whether they’d recommend the place or not.



This new feature is supposed to go live with iOS 14 for all users in the fall. According to Apple’s typical release schedule, the update should become available for the iPhone 6s and newer in September, but if you want to try it out before everybody else, just download the latest beta build released by the company. Starting with iOS 14 beta 6, which is the most recent testing build of the next iPhone software update, Apple allows users to post their very own ratings for locations on Apple Maps.This is something that’s been available for many years on Google Maps, and this is the reason Google’s service is now the go-to destination for lots of people who just want to determine if a specific location is worth visiting or not.Apple, on the other hand, has used a different approach and relied on third-party service integration for the whole thing. The reviews and ratings available on Apple Maps were powered by Foursquare and Yelp, but there’s a chance these would go away once Apple builds a large database of ratings published by its very own users.The latest beta thus introduces this new feature, and as someone revealed on Twitter, users can submit not only ratings but also photos. The images, which are then checked by an Apple employee, are only available for users who are at least 13 years old.Users who want to rate a specific location or point of interest on Apple Maps can provide information for various categories. For example, they can rate the product, the service, and eventually indicate whether they’d recommend the place or not.This new feature is supposed to go live with iOS 14 for all users in the fall. According to Apple’s typical release schedule, the update should become available for the iPhone 6s and newer in September, but if you want to try it out before everybody else, just download the latest beta build released by the company.