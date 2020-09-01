Watch Shaquille O'Neal Make His Way into a Tesla Model S Octopus-Style

2 The New Apple Maps Has a Hard Time Taking Drivers to Their Destination

More on this:

iPhones Hitting GPS Problems After the Latest Preview Update

Apple’s latest iOS 14 beta update for the iPhone seems to be causing new maps issues, with several users complaining of GPS errors when trying to run navigation apps. 5 photos



And while this appeared to be a glitch affecting just a small number of devices, I’m now seeing more people reporting similar issues after installing the latest beta.



Someone on reddit says that GPS data is no longer accurate on their iPhone, therefore apps like Google Maps and Apple Maps don’t work correctly and thus provide inaccurate navigation directions.



“I’m also having issues with GPS (in Google Maps) either being off by a short distance (as much as a block) or freezing so my location on the map doesn’t move along with me,” one user



Others are coming across a different problem



Worth emphasizing is that these updates only happen on builds that are released as part of the beta program, so devices running iOS 13 should theoretically be provided with a more stable and refined experience. At the same time, running iOS 14 testing builds obviously comes with an increased likelihood of issues, but the timing of these glitches isn’t the best, there’s no doubt about it.



iOS 14 is already in the final testing stages, as the golden master build should go live any day now ahead of the production launch supposed to take place later this month. So right now, we can only hope that Apple still has enough time to deal with all these issues before iOS 14 officially gets the green light for all supported iPhones across the world. One of our readers signaled the problem a couple of days ago, indicating that the GPS sensor is no longer working correctly after installing iOS 14 public beta 6.And while this appeared to be a glitch affecting just a small number of devices, I’m now seeing more people reporting similar issues after installing the latest beta.Someone on reddit says that GPS data is no longer accurate on their iPhone, therefore apps like Google Maps and Apple Maps don’t work correctly and thus provide inaccurate navigation directions.“I’m also having issues with GPS (in Google Maps) either being off by a short distance (as much as a block) or freezing so my location on the map doesn’t move along with me,” one user explains Others are coming across a different problem hitting Apple Maps exclusively, again after installing this latest beta build of iOS 14. This time, Apple Maps just crashes all of a sudden, and this happens both on the iPhone and on CarPlay.Worth emphasizing is that these updates only happen on builds that are released as part of the beta program, so devices running iOS 13 should theoretically be provided with a more stable and refined experience. At the same time, running iOS 14 testing builds obviously comes with an increased likelihood of issues, but the timing of these glitches isn’t the best, there’s no doubt about it.iOS 14 is already in the final testing stages, as the golden master build should go live any day now ahead of the production launch supposed to take place later this month. So right now, we can only hope that Apple still has enough time to deal with all these issues before iOS 14 officially gets the green light for all supported iPhones across the world.