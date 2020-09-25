Apple Has Developed the Feature That Google Maps Really Needs

When You Truly Love Your Porsche Collection, You Build a House For It

This was a truly good year for Apple Maps, as the Cupertino-based tech giant has become a lot more committed to this app and therefore released several major updates for iPhone and CarPlay users. 7 photos



When configuring the route to a user-defined destination in the app, Apple Maps now displays a “simple” option, which isn’t necessarily the fastest, but which relies more on highways and less on back roads. The travel time could even be similar to the fastest route, as shown in this screenshot posted on



The simplest route in Apple Maps isn’t exactly a new feature, as it’s been there since iOS 13, but by the looks of things, it has become more prevalent after the update to iOS 14. Most likely, Apple has updated the Apple Maps routing engine in more locations to be able to provide a simpler option to the destination, and this is why more people see it these days after updating their iPhones.



Without a doubt, this is a feature that Google Maps really needs too, especially because users have been



Despite configuring Google Maps to use a specific route, the application automatically kicks in and recommends the faster option in the middle of the navigation. If no input is provided when the suggestion shows up, the fastest route is automatically enabled, thus sending drivers on a different way than the one they originally configured.



