Google Releases Mysterious Google Maps Updates on Android and Android Auto

Google has just released new versions of Google Maps for Android and Android Auto users, but as per the company’s typical approach, no changelog has been included with these updates. 6 photos



First and foremost, let’s see what the new versions actually are.



Those who are part of the beta program can download the very first build of Google Maps 10.52, as the previous testing version available for these users was 10.51.



On the other hand, consumers who expect a more reliable and polished experience with the app and stick with the stable channel can download Google Maps 10.51.2, a minor update from Google Maps 10.51.1 released in the second half of September.



So what’s new in these updates?



While a changelog isn’t available, there are two changes that Google could enable in the stable version of Google Maps, and I can confirm that one is now live on my Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra after the latest update.



The



While it’s believed that the whole thing is powered by a server-side switch, which means that it could still take longer for the dark mode to be enabled on some devices, installing Google Maps 10.51.2 is what brought this new visual facelift to my phone.



