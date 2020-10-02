Google Announces New Innovative Google Maps Features for Android and iPhone

China Does Things Big! At Least Thirty E-bikes per Order Big. Dirt Cheap, Too

The Live View mode in Google Maps allows users to get walking directions to a specific destination, all powered by an augmented reality engine that’s bundled with the app. 62 photos



And the mobile application is now getting an overhaul for the Live View mode, this time with more information on the surroundings for a defined location.



Beginning with this update, users can enable the phone camera to turn on the Live View and also receive information on landmarks, as well as distance markers for each of them.



An indicator that shows up on the screen lets users know which way they need to go to find a specific location, and the routes are updated as they move around.



Google says the new feature will be live on Android and iOS only in series of large cities for now, like Barcelona, Berlin, London, Paris, Los Angeles, New York, and Tokyo, but more are supposed to be added in the coming months.



The AR mode is also bundled with the transit feature now to make using public transportation more straightforward. In other words, Google Maps will allow users to enable the Live View mode and get AR-based navigation directions for trips that require them to take a walk for two connected rides.



Previously announced for the Google Pixel with Android 11, Live View in Location Sharing is now supposed to roll out to all Android devices and iPhones in the coming weeks, according to Google.



"When a friend has chosen to share their location with you, you can easily tap on their icon and then on Live View to see where and how far away they are–with overlaid arrows and directions that help you know where to go," Mirko Ranieri, Product Manager, Google Maps, explains.