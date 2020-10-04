1975 BMW 2002 Is a Perfect Fit for a BMW R75/6, Sell as the Perfect Custom Pair

Finding trucks and bikes selling as a pair is not easy, but not impossible either. We’ve seen quite the number of Fords and Chevys, old and new, teaming up with Harley and the likes and going out to impress the world. But since there are very few companies out there in the business of making both cars and motorcycles, we almost never have such a pair of the same make.
Well, write that on the short list of good things that happened in 2020: a duo comprising a BMW car and a BMW two-wheeler are up for grabs, both custom, and both looking as if they were made for one another.
The car is a 1975 BMW 2002, one of the Bimmers that to this day manages to impress if kept or modified correctly. The one here is no longer stock, but comes as that kind of custom we wouldn’t mind seeing more often.
Animated by a 1.8-liter M42 inline four-cylinder engine linked to a five-speed manual transmission and a limited-slip differential, the car sport serious modifications, including Turbo-style wheel arch flares, a front air dam, a rear spoiler, and Recaro seats on the inside.
The matching motorcycle is a BMW R75/6 of the same model year. It too is modified, coming as a cafe-racer with a shortened rear subframe, a custom-fabricated seat, and custom wheels.
Like we said, this duo is for sale, and is part of an online auction that is scheduled to end in 3 days' time. At the time of writing, the highest amount offered for it is $32,002, but chances are it will go at least a bit higher.
That’s because the two Bimmers are also on sale with a matching trailer, records from current ownership, a helmet, and clean California titles for the vehicle, motorcycle, and trailer. The seller even says some of the money he’ll get for them will go to charity, but does not mention any other details.
